IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunited Luxury, the retail division of ESG Luxury, is proud to formally announce its partnership with the FACE Foundation (Foundation for Animal Care and Education), reinforcing the company's commitment to giving back through meaningful, long-term community engagement.

As part of this initiative, Reunited Luxury has pledged sponsorship funding to support FACE's mission of providing financial assistance for families whose pets require life-saving veterinary care. This recurring commitment ensures sustained impact rather than one-time contributions.

Reunited Luxury Announces Strategic Partnership with FACE Foundation, Pledging Ongoing Financial and Community Support Reunited Luxury

"Our company is honored to have joined the FACE Foundation committee, participating directly in strategic conversations, event planning, and fundraising initiatives designed to expand the organization's reach and impact", says Nikki Caruana, President of Reunited Luxury.

Turning Commitment Into Action

The partnership will activate across multiple initiatives throughout the year, including:

Office Pet Supply Drive: Hosting an in-house collection drive to donate essential pet supplies directly to families supported by FACE.

Hosting an in-house collection drive to donate essential pet supplies directly to families supported by FACE. Live Shopping Fundraiser: A dedicated live selling, where a portion of proceeds will benefit FACE.

A dedicated live selling, where a portion of proceeds will benefit FACE. 20th Anniversary Celebration Participation: Reunited Luxury will host a booth at FACE's milestone event, offering curated goods with proceeds contributing to their mission.

Reunited Luxury will host a booth at FACE's milestone event, offering curated goods with proceeds contributing to their mission. Community Volunteer Efforts: Team members will volunteer at FACE-led community events, providing hands-on support beyond financial contributions.

Through these efforts, Reunited Luxury aims to leverage its retail presence, live commerce platform, and growing national footprint to amplify awareness and resources for FACE's critical work.

Luxury With Purpose

We believe that brands operating at scale have a responsibility to create impact beyond commerce. By partnering with organizations like FACE Foundation, the company integrates philanthropy into its core business model from live shopping events to in-store activations and community outreach.

This collaboration marks an important step in Reunited Luxury's broader commitment to supporting charitable initiatives across animal welfare, food security, and career development.

Join Us in Making an Impact

Customers and community members can support this initiative by:

Participating in our upcoming live fundraising show

Contributing to our pet supply drive

Attending FACE's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Learning more about FACE Foundation at https://face4pets.org/

Together, we can ensure that families never have to choose between financial hardship and life-saving care for their pets.

For partnership inquiries or to collaborate on future charitable initiatives, please contact Reunited Luxury at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Louie Castro

+1 (877)-374-5597

[email protected]

SOURCE Reunited Luxury