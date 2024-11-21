Reunitus Integrates Apple AirTag, Find My Technology to Revolutionize Baggage Management

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunitus™, the global leader in innovative software and services for handling lost and delayed items, today announces support for Apple's groundbreaking Share Item Location feature. This advancement cements Reunitus' position as the premier provider of cutting-edge baggage tracing, compliance and analytics solutions.

Launching in January 2025, this new feature empowers passengers to securely share live tracking data with airlines and other travel entities through Apple's Find My app and AirTags. By creating a secure, time-limited link, travelers can provide participating airlines, airports, hotels and resorts with precise location updates for delayed luggage or lost items. The location data refreshes automatically and is designed with privacy at its core, expiring after seven days or upon retrieval.

"This integration with the Apple Share Item Location feature exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Byron Smith, Chief Technology Officer at Reunitus. "By streamlining baggage tracking and enabling seamless collaboration between travelers and airlines, we're setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the industry."

The integration represents Reunitus' continuous drive to enhance self-service solutions while leading advancements in compliance and baggage analytics. The company's support for this feature also extends to its Lost & Found platform, used by airlines, airports and hospitality providers worldwide. By incorporating support for the Share Item Location feature, Reunitus enhances its ability to track and recover lost items efficiently, further elevating the experience for both providers and customers.

As the foremost innovator in baggage and self-service solutions, Reunitus remains at the forefront of industry evolution. From groundbreaking technology integration to expanded lost and found innovation, Reunitus empowers its partners with tools that prioritize accuracy, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Reunitus' enhanced Baggage Management and Lost & Found solutions, visit reunitus.com.

About Reunitus

Working with the world's leading travel, transportation and entertainment businesses, Reunitus™ combines industry-leading technology and managed services built over decades of innovation to reunite lost items with their owners, with unsurpassed speed and ease. The only end-to-end solution in the industry, Reunitus strives to make every loss a win for companies, their customers and their employees, through best of class software, managed services, and unparalleled lost item monetization. The Reunitus portfolio includes NetTracer®, Reunitus Managed Services, Reclaimed for Good Foundation® and Unclaimed Baggage®. For more information, visit reunitus.com.

SOURCE Reunitus