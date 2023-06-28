Reusable and Modular Launch Systems Market Report 2023: Sustainable and Commercial Space Activities Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable and Modular Launch Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, demand for satellites for government and commercial applications has increased, resulting in a growing number of satellite launches for navigation, earth observation, communications, and more. With increased launches come increased costs. The space industry is an expensive one to operate in, and mitigation methods must be implemented to combat rising costs.

Reusable and modular launch systems have generated a lot of interest in the space industry, especially in terms of sustainability, which has enabled technological advancements. This area of the market holds significant potential as it can immensely reduce the costs associated with launches and space exploration.

This study examines information on the progression of reusable and modular launch systems; types of sustainable systems; key challenges, drivers and restraints; current and future system developments; and growth opportunities. It considers them from a qualitative standpoint to analyze the market potential of these sustainable systems.

Companies Mentioned 

  • SpaceX
  • Rocket Labs
  • Blue Origin
  • Virgin Galactic

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Background

  • Scope of Analysis
  • The Progression of Reusable and Modular Launch Systems
  • Types of Launch Systems

3. Key Challenges

  • Challenges
  • Regulations, Guidelines, and Policies
  • Design
  • Maintenance

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

5. Current Performance

  • SpaceX - Falcon 9
  • SpaceX - Falcon Heavy
  • Rocket Labs - Electron
  • New Shepard
  • SpaceShip Two
  • Booster Recovery

6. Systems Under Development

  • Starship
  • Neutron
  • New Glenn
  • Vulcan
  • The Impact of Reusable and Modular Launch Systems
  • Conclusion

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Reusable and Modular Design
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Space Activities
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Commercial Space Activities

