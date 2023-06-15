Reusable Availability Scans Make The Dyrt PRO the Most Affordable Way to Get Reservations at Sold-Out Campgrounds

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced that The Dyrt Alerts — which are availability scans to help campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds — are now part of The Dyrt PRO membership. With two reusable alerts as part of the $35.99-per-year membership, The Dyrt PRO is now the most affordable way for campers to grab hard-to-book campsites.

With campers reporting five times more difficulty finding available campsites to book in 2022 than in 2019, The Dyrt Alerts were launched earlier this year to notify campers when a cancellation frees up a campsite they want to book. The service has been available on an a-la-carte, per-scan basis and will continue to be. Ahead of July 4th — always one of the busiest camping weekends of the year — The Dyrt PRO members will now also have two scans to update and change as often as they like.

For example, using The Dyrt PRO, a camper could set their two scans for Slough Creek Campground and Mammoth Campground (recently named the hardest-to-book campgrounds in the country by The Dyrt) for a particular weekend they want to camp at Yellowstone National Park. When a cancellation comes through and they book a site, they could switch their scans to two different campgrounds without paying any additional fees.

"We strive for The Dyrt PRO to be the comprehensive resource for all types of campers," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Making The Dyrt Alerts one of the benefits of being a PRO member was a no-brainer, and far more cost effective than any other tool for campground availability on the market."

In addition to two reusable The Dyrt Alert availability scans, The Dyrt PRO members get advanced maps and discounts on camping, as well as access to The Dyrt's collection of 5,000 car-accessible free camping locations , camping reservation opening dates guide and more.

"I used to stay up until midnight six months in advance trying to get reservations at my favorite campground," says The Dyrt camper KC Anderson of Bend, Oregon. "But now with The Dyrt Alerts, not only am I booking the exact dates I want, but I'm getting the primo, lakeside sites!"

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 8 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced maps, discounts on camping and more.

