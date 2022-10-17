Reusable Icepacks Market Size to Grow by USD 8.77 Bn, Ice or Dry Icepacks to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The reusable icepacks market size is expected to grow by USD 8.77 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. The market has been segmented by product (ice or dry icepacks, refrigerant gel-based icepacks, and chemical-based icepacks), application (food and beverage, medical and healthcare, and chemicals), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reusable Icepacks Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The reusable icepacks market covers the following areas:

Reusable Icepacks Market Sizing

Reusable Icepacks Market Forecast

Reusable Icepacks Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The ice or dry icepacks segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Ice or dry icepacks are generally used for shipping medical supplies, meat, seafood, and biological materials. They keep food cold for a longer period, which makes them suitable for shipping meat and other perishables. Reusable dry icepacks sheets can be cut as per the size of the box, are non-toxic and environment-friendly, are and lighter. The demand for ice or dry icepacks is expected to in food and beverage applications owing to these factors. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global reusable icepacks market during the forecast period.

Key Companies and their Offerings

3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Bent Grass Concepts, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Cryopak, Custom Cold Packs, Dhruvraj Syndicate, GEL FROST PACKS, Global National Australia Pty Ltd., GVS INTERNATIONAL, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Navagen Products Pvt. Ltd., Pitreavie Group, Temperatsure LLC, Value Products Ltd., among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Pitreavie Group - The company offers reusable icepacks such as ACE Brand Hot and Cold Multi Purpose Wrap, ACE Brand Instant Cold Pack, ACE Brand Hot and Cold Compress with Sleeve, and ACE Brand Reusable Cold Compress.

The company offers reusable icepacks such as ACE Brand Hot and Cold Multi Purpose Wrap, ACE Brand Instant Cold Pack, ACE Brand Hot and Cold Compress with Sleeve, and ACE Brand Reusable Cold Compress. Value Products Ltd. - The company offers reusable icepacks such as the Alaskan Series, Chillin Brew, Tundra Series, And Chillin Cradle.

The company offers reusable icepacks such as the Alaskan Series, Chillin Brew, Tundra Series, And Chillin Cradle. King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd. - The company offers feet gel masks for foot spas at home.

The company offers feet gel masks for foot spas at home. GVS INTERNATIONAL - The company offers GeLuscious bamboo socks and gel splints with different colors for foot care.

The company offers GeLuscious bamboo socks and gel splints with different colors for foot care. GEL FROST PACKS - The company offers cold therapy socks, gel packs for cold therapy socks, and plantar fasciitis cold socks.

The company offers cold therapy socks, gel packs for cold therapy socks, and plantar fasciitis cold socks. Dhruvraj Syndicate - The company offers moisturizing gel socks to heal dry and cracked feet.

The company offers moisturizing gel socks to heal dry and cracked feet. Cryopak - The company offers moisturizing gel-infused spa treatment socks, which heal dry and cracked feet.

The company offers moisturizing gel-infused spa treatment socks, which heal dry and cracked feet. Cold Chain Technologies LLC - The company offers moisturizing socks, which are gel socks infused with vitamin E and other essential oils.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Related Reports

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The laboratory consumables primary packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 1.53 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The transparent barrier packaging film market share is expected to increase by USD 6.89 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Reusable Icepacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, US, China, Japan, India, Germany, US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Bent Grass Concepts, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Cryopak, Custom Cold Packs, Dhruvraj Syndicate, GEL FROST PACKS, Global National Australia Pty Ltd., GVS INTERNATIONAL, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Navagen Products Pvt. Ltd., Pitreavie Group, Temperatsure LLC, and Value Products Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Ice/Dry icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Ice/Dry icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Ice/Dry icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Ice/Dry icepacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Ice/Dry icepacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Refrigerant gel-based icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Refrigerant gel-based icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Refrigerant gel-based icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Refrigerant gel-based icepacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Refrigerant gel-based icepacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chemical based icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Chemical based icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Chemical based icepacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Chemical based icepacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Chemical based icepacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Medical and healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Medical and healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Segment focus

11.4 Accurate Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 116: Accurate Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Accurate Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Accurate Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Arctic Ice LLC

Exhibit 119: Arctic Ice LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Arctic Ice LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Arctic Ice LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Exhibit 127: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Cryopak

Exhibit 130: Cryopak - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cryopak - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cryopak - Key offerings

11.9 Global National Australia Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Global National Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Global National Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Global National Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Ice Pack Store

Exhibit 136: Ice Pack Store - Overview



Exhibit 137: Ice Pack Store - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Ice Pack Store - Key offerings

11.11 King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.

Exhibit 139: King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Temperatsure LLC

Exhibit 142: Temperatsure LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Temperatsure LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Temperatsure LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio