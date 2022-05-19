Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 959.44 million | Airbus SE and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio

In-Scope:

Partially reusable launch vehicle:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Partially reusable launch vehicle segment under the type category, as it accounted for the largest market share growth in the base year. There is an increased focus on the development and assembly of reusable launch vehicles due to the growing need for satellite operators to reduce launch costs.

Out-of-Scope:

Fully reusable launch vehicle

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (partially reusable launch vehicle and fully reusable launch vehicle) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Companies- Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc., among others.

Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc., among others. Driver- Adoption of deep space habitat concepts

Adoption of deep space habitat concepts Challenge- High costs of development

Vendor Insights-

The reusable launch vehicles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing advanced and high-quality reusable launch vehicles to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Airbus SE - The company offers Themis, powered by the Prometheus engine, that will enable Europe to develop technologies for future low-cost reusable launchers.

The company offers Themis, powered by the Prometheus engine, that will enable to develop technologies for future low-cost reusable launchers. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. - The company offers reusable first stage that can perform engine deceleration during the re-entry, and control itself and decelerate by pneumatic rudders.

The company offers reusable first stage that can perform engine deceleration during the re-entry, and control itself and decelerate by pneumatic rudders. exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc. - The company offers resuable launch vehicles such as Space Shuttle.

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Driver:

Adoption of deep space habitat concepts:



The studies on deep space habitation concept studies are expected to positively affect the advances in low Earth orbit commercial technologies. For instance, NASA has been moving toward the development of long-duration space habitats.

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Challenge:

High costs of development:



The development and manufacturing of each satellite have their set of challenges, as each satellite must withstand exposure to the space environment and launch events. One of the other major challenges is the prohibitive cost.

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 959.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

