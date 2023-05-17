Reusable Water Bottle Market Worth $12.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reusable water bottle market size is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Government regulations and the anti-plastic movement are encouraging consumers to switch to disposable water bottles and prompting manufacturers to develop environmentally-friendly products.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The plastic segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for plastic-based reusable bottles among consumers is increasing owing to the large availability of a variety of plastic reusable water bottle products as a result of the low cost of manufacturing by producers.

During the forecast period, the online distribution channel segment is expected to grow the fastest. The increasing availability of a wide range of reusable water bottles of different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discount on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon are among the major reasons driving the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2022 with a share of 39.5%. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the negative impact of single-use water bottles on marine life and the environment is boosting demand for silicone, glass, and metal bottles in the region.

Read full market research report, "Reusable Water Bottle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Glass, Stainless Steel, Plastic, Silicon), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Reusable Water Bottle Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, the extensive use of disposable water bottles in sports and public places is discouraged by various campaigns in order to create awareness among people, likely promoting the market growth. Some governments have taken initiatives for the same, for instance, in February 2019, UNICEF and the Ministry of Education Maldives decided to provide reusable water bottles to all the first graders in the Maldives.

Additionally, increasing environmental awareness among consumers is likely to remain the fundamental driver for the growth of the reusable water bottle market. Due to this, majority of the leading players in the market have adopted new strategies, which are commonly driven by the need to improve the consumer experience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have refrained from physical shopping and largely opted for online purchases. This scenario has driven the manufacturers, to distribute their products via online channels, promoting the growth of reusable water bottles through the online distribution channel. For instance, this trend has encouraged many new entrants and existing companies such as 24Bottles, Friendly Cup, and United Bottles to drive up sales using online traction.

In terms of material type, the plastic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from the year 2022 to 2030. With sustainability becoming a major issue owing to the surge in plastic waste generated by single-use plastic water bottles, several countries like India, Canada, the U.K., and France, have banned single-use plastics and are promoting the reuse and refilling of bottles, likely propelling segment growth

Reusable Water Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reusable water bottle market based on material type, distribution channel, and region

Reusable Water Bottle Market - Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Glass

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Silicon

Others

Reusable Water Bottle Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Reusable Water Bottle Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Reusable Water Bottle Market

Tupperware Brands Corporation

SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH

CamelBak Products, LLC

Klean Kanteen

Contigo

Aquasana Inc.

Hydaway

Nalgene

S'well

