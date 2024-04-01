Reusable Water Bottles Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Copper Water Bottles - The Newest Trend in the Reusable Water Bottles Space

01 Apr, 2024, 05:15 ET
The global market for Reusable Water Bottles estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Plastic Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stainless Steel Bottles segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Reusable Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Reusable Water Bottles Show Great Promise to Help the Environment Keep Head above Water
- Reusable Water Bottles: Good for the Environment
- Review of Innovative and Popular Reusable Water Bottles
- PHA-Based Water Bottle: An Environment Friendly Option
- Water Bottle Packaging Innovations to Cut Consumption of Virgin Plastics
- Plastic Bottle Waste Turns into Sizeable Corpus: The Genie is Out of the Bottle
- How Plastic Tide is Squeezing the Environment?
- Single-Use Water Bottles as Baffling Issue
- Reusable Bottles & Other Prudent Alternatives to Plastic Bottles
- Striking Benefits of Transition from Single-Use to Reusable Water Bottles
- Why Stainless Steel Water Bottles are Making Big Splash over Plastic Counterparts?
- Copper Water Bottles: The Newest Trend in the Reusable Water Bottles Space
- Exploring the Advantages of Glass Water Bottles: Beyond Environmental Benefits
- A Silicone Sleeve Innovation for Glass Water Bottle
- Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Reusable Water Bottles
- Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to Breakdown in the Environment
- Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Reusable Water Bottle Market
- Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items
- E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Reusable Water Bottles Market
- Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Reusable Water Bottle
- AI-enabled Logistics, Merchandising Solutions Win Big as Consumers Shift to Online Buying
- Inventive Trends in Retail Industry
- Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Healthy Water Consumption Drive Market Gains
- Urbanization Trend
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Plastic Water Bottles Pose Risk for Human Health: A Challenge to Overcome for The Largest Material Segment
- Plastic Water Bottles to Lose Appeal Amid Health and Environmental Concerns....Leading to The Rising Popularity of BPA-free Water Bottles
Key Report Features
- Full access to influencer engagement stats
- Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.
- Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities
- Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas
- Complimentary report updates for one year
- Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players
- Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
The report covers 110+ key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:
- Aquasana, Inc.
- Be- Active Bottles
- Bidonex
- Bluewater Sweden AB
- Brita, LP
- Bulletin Bottle, Inc.
- CamelBak Products LLC
- HYDAWAY
- Klean Kanteen Inc.
- Nalgene, a brand of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Newell Brands
- O2COOL, LLC
- Petainer Ltd.
- Sigg Switzerland AG
- S'well, a Division of Lifetime Brands
- Thermos
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Competitive Scenario
- Reusable Water Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Reusable Water Bottles: A Prelude
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Reusable Water Bottles Market
- Cost-Effectiveness: A Key Factor Driving the Reusable Water Bottles Market
- Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability Boosting Wider Adoption of Reusable Water Bottles
- Growing Preference for Convenience Products Driving Demand for Reusable Water Bottles
- Analysis by Material
- World Reusable Water Bottle Market by Material (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Plastic, Stainless Steel, Silicone, Glass, and Other Materials
- Analysis by Distribution Channel
- World Reusable Water Bottle Market by Distribution Channel (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Specialty Stores
- Regional Analysis
- World Reusable Water Bottle Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)
- World Reusable Water Bottle Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
