Reuse for Success: Puppetry's Green Revolution

Images in Motion Blends Creativity with Sustainability by Repurposing Sets and Puppets.

SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling isn't just for bottles and paper anymore. At Images in Motion Media Inc. (IIM), a TV puppet studio based in Sonoma, California, puppets and sets get recycled too. With over 30 years of experience creating imaginative characters and sets, IIM embraces sustainability by repurposing materials from previous productions, blending creativity with eco-consciousness.

Puppets frolic in a recycled sky scene at Images in Motion studio Zee the Chicken gets repurposed for an animal rescue PSA, puppeteered by IIM's Lee Armstrong

Typically, puppets and sets are custom-made for each project and often discarded afterward. But as Annie Leonard, sustainability activist says, "There is no such thing as 'away'. When we throw anything away it must go somewhere." IIM strives to integrate pre-used items in their videos while maintaining high production quality. "Sometimes it's more creative to imagine repurposing rather than building something new," says Lee Armstrong, producer and puppeteer at IIM. "We try to reduce waste and make videos more affordable, but we don't feel like we sacrifice quality when we reuse." IIM's commitment to excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including ten Telly Awards, six Regional Emmys, and a National Ad Council Award.

A standout example of their green approach is Twinkle, a children's music video collaboration with Stinky Tales, which won three Telly Awards. The production reused a cloud set, made from translucent trays filled with recycled pillow batting. "The magic is in the lighting," explains Bill Ferguson who has lit every IIM production and credits include classics like the original "Fraggle Rock."

Another example of reuse is IIM's "Garden Set." It features trees, flowers, and background cutouts that have been recycling since the 1990s. Excited about a recent addition to their inventory, Armstrong adds, "We've acquired a huge translucent backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, to repurpose from a sports commercial. I can't wait to see what our puppets will do with that!"

Recently, an IIM chicken puppet was used again in a public service announcement for an animal rescue center, sharing the screen with live chickens and turkeys. "Seeing our puppet interact with real animals was hilarious and unforgettable," Armstrong recalls. With their universal charm, puppets engage both children and adults, making them an excellent choice for memorable videos and social media clips.

IIM's commitment to reusing materials proves that sustainability can be both simple and effective. By cutting waste and costs, IIM continues to produce high-quality, imaginative content while keeping an eco-friendly focus.

About Images in Motion Media Inc.

Founded in 1990, Images in Motion Inc. specializes in TV puppetry and related art services including 3D printing. Credits include Being John Malkovich, Monkeybone, numerous PBS shows and commercials. IIM has worked with clients such as 20th Century Studios, USDA Forest Service and large animation studios which can't be named. For more information and to view their demo reel, visit www.imagesmedia.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

