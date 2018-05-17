Reuters adds to its entertainment offering by partnering with WENN, Runway Manhattan and mptvimages

Adding to Reuters robust entertainment coverage offering, WENN will deliver to Reuters customers an expanded library of celebrity pictures. An archive of iconic images from years past will be offered via mptvimages. Runway Manhattan will provide photo and video coverage of all things fashion.

Content from WENN and Runway Manhattan is now available on Reuters Connect – the dynamic multimedia content marketplace launched in 2017. mptvimages content will be available in the coming weeks.

"We've seen a growing demand for entertainment coverage from Reuters News Agency customers, and these new partnerships will deliver a broad range of multimedia options to meet all of those needs," said Rob Schack, Reuters Global Head of Partnerships & Verticals. "We're committed to delivering on customers needs to help them tell robust, engaging stories, and partnering with WENN, Runway Manhattan and mptvimages will bring exciting new opportunities to allow them to do just that."

Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients' editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before. For more information on Reuters Connect, visit https://www.reutersconnect.com.

WENN

For over a quarter of century WENN has been at the forefront of providing the world's media with up-to-the-minute entertainment news content. WENN is a unique, independent, global news organisation, headquartered in London with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Berlin.

Runway Manhattan

Runway Manhattan is a custom content agency specializing in fashion entertainment. Runway Manhattan can take you inside the industry, from red carpet premieres and fashion week sidewalks to runway shows, intimate backstage moments, exclusive designer studio sessions, and beyond. Runway Manhattan gives you access to the world of fashion through the only archive in the industry that is keyworded from head to toe.

mptvimages

Originally founded by famed Hollywood photographer Sid Avery, mptv has been helping editors illustrate their stories for decades. With its exclusive collection of entertainment photography, mptv's extensive library includes some of the most recognizable images from film, television, music and politics. When you think of the 20th century's most iconic images, think mptv.

