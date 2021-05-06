Reuters launches Reuters IMPACT: an agenda-setting summit to mobilise global leaders on climate action

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters, the world's largest multimedia news provider, announced today the launch of an agenda-setting leadership forum, which will place climate action at the heart of the mainstream business discussion.

From 4-7 October, 2021, Reuters IMPACT will bring together more than 25,000 attendees to hear from the world's leading political figures, scientists, CEOs and activists to explore how mainstream business can drive the innovations and investments needed to change our future and deliver a clean and inclusive tomorrow. Developed in collaboration with Reuters award-winning newsroom, Reuters IMPACT will be broadcast live and will share strategies and perspectives on how businesses can play a role in averting the impacts of climate change.

The virtual summit is built upon five central, interlinked themes: Energy, Built Environment, Food and Land Use, Transportation and Finance. Leading speakers at the first annual summit include:

Inger Andersen , Executive Director, UNEP

, Executive Director, UNEP Jean-Baptiste Djebbari , Secretary for Transport, France

, Secretary for Transport, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas , Minister for Infrastructure, Brazil

, Minister for Infrastructure, Gilbert Houngbo , President, IFAD

, President, IFAD Tony Juniper , Chair, Natural England

, Chair, Natural England Anna König, Mayor, Stockholm, Sweden

Jennifer Morgan , CEO, Greenpeace

, CEO, Greenpeace Grant Reid , CEO, Mars

, CEO, Mars Fiona Reynolds , CEO, Principles for Responsible Investment

, CEO, Principles for Responsible Investment Rémy Rioux, Chief Executive, French Development Agency

Grant Shapps , Secretary of State for Transport, UK

, Secretary of State for Transport, UK Adina Valean , Secretary for Transport, European Commission

, Secretary for Transport, European Commission Secretary Wong, Climate Minister, Hong Kong

Kongjian Yu, Dean and Professor, Graduate School of Landscape Architecture - Peking University

Josh London, Chief Marketing Officer, Reuters, and Head of Reuters Professional, said: "I'm delighted that Reuters IMPACT is able to create a forum where global leaders from business, government, science and sustainability convene to tackle climate action head on. Our industry-driven agenda, breaking news and networking sets the stage for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), just weeks later."

Reuters IMPACT follows the success of the inaugural Reuters Next leadership summit in January, which attracted more than 40,000 professionals from over 150 countries who came together to discuss future opportunities for change and growth, as well addressing the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face. Reuters Next returns 1-3 December, 2021.

The inaugural Reuters Next speakers included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; BBC Director General Tim Davie; Filmmaker Waad al-Kateab; Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck and AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes.

Notes to Editors

About Reuters Events and Reuters Professional

Reuters IMPACT is produced by Reuters Events and powered by Reuters award-winning newsroom. Reuters Events delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, sustainability, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.

Reuters Next and Reuters Impact follow the launch of Reuters Professional – offering of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.

About Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. It supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

Follow news about Reuters at https://www.reutersagency.com/en/media-center/ and @ReutersPR.

Media contact:

Joel Ivory-Harte

Communications Manager

Reuters Europe, Middle East & Africa

[email protected]

SOURCE Reuters

Related Links

https://www.reutersagency.com

