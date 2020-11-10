Reuters Launches Reuters Next: An Agenda-Setting, Four-Day Summit For Global Leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters today launched one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world, bringing together 25,000 executives over four days to hear from leading names in business, finance, politics, tech and media on the most pressing issues of our age.

Over four days in January, Reuters Next will deliver agenda-setting discussion around the theme of Rethink, Rebuild, Recover; A New Vision For A Better Tomorrow, with the first speakers named including: European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde; Sandeep Mathrani, CEO, WeWork; activist and businessman, Bobi Wine; Kristin Peck, CEO Zoetis; Shan Weijian, Chairman and CEO, PAG Group; Mike Wirth, CEO, Chevron; Waad al-Kateab, Founder, Action For Sama; and Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation.

The virtual summit – which takes place January 11-14, 2021 - will examine topics such as global trade, climate change and sustainability, the fallout from the U.S. election and the impact of Brexit, new work models, press freedom, and economic recovery following the pandemic through a blend of fireside chats, presentations, panel discussions and networking.

Led and programmed by newsroom editors, Reuters Next draws on the strength of the world's biggest news provider – with 2,500 journalists in 200 locations – and its unrivalled ability to provide professionals with both business and general news from every part of the world.

As a result, the summit brings together a diverse roster of speakers to examine topics from multiple perspectives, bringing their passion, experience and expertise to find new ways forward. Further preliminary speakers announced include: Dr Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank Pakistan; Sebastian Thrun, CEO, Udacity; Ilarion Merculieff, President, Global Center for Indigenous Leadership and Lifeways; Dr Pandu Riono, Epidemiologist & Senior Staff, University of Indonesia, Faculty of Public Health; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Tech Entrepreneur Co-founder, Andela; Neil Roberts, Head of Marine and Aviation, Lloyd's of London Market Association; and Fola Fagbule, Senior Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation.

The summit follows the launch of Reuters Professional - a new, unified offer of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.

Josh London, Head of Reuters Marketing and Reuters Professional, said; "Reuters Next will bring leaders from around the world together in January to discuss how we build a better world. Reuters has a unique, global presence and plays an essential role in providing trusted intelligence for professionals. I am thrilled that we can take that commitment to a new level through a hugely ambitious conference that we hope will set the global agenda for 2021."

Reuters Next is produced by Reuters Events and powered by Reuters award-winning newsroom. Reuters Events was created in October 2020 after Thomson Reuters acquired FC Business Intelligence . It delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.

The full agenda and further details can be found at reutersnext.com .

