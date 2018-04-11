Reuters names recipients of new Thomson Reuters/White House Correspondents' Association Trust in Reporting Scholarships

The 2018 Grambling State University recipient is Tayler Davis, an aspiring television news reporter who is a graduate student majoring in Mass Communication. Davis, 24, is a native of Baton Rouge, La. She enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Monroe after graduating from Dutchtown High School in Geismar, La. She earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Communications from ULM in May 2017. While enrolled at ULM, Davis worked as a reporter for the campus-based Hawkeye newspaper, as well as the campus public radio station, KEDM. Since enrolling at Grambling, she has become an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists, continued as a volunteer at KEDM, and has served as a moderator for a community town hall forum sponsored by the Grambling Department of Mass Communication.

The 2018 Arizona State University recipient is Pat Poblete, a graduate student studying broadcast journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He has a bachelor's degree in Political Science with a focus on International Relations, and he hosts a weekly broadcast segment that seeks to decrease partisanship by highlighting the thought process behind contentious political topics. Poblete will be in the Cronkite School's Washington Bureau reporting this summer and is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association.

"Creating these new scholarships in partnership with the WHCA offers Reuters an exciting opportunity to help promote diversity in political journalism, a crucial goal for us and for news organizations across the country," said Reuters President and Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler. "Put simply, we need diverse newsrooms so that we can accurately cover the diverse world in which we live."

"The WHCA is proud to announce this partnership with Thomson Reuters and we welcome other news organizations' participation as we expand our national scholarship program," said Margaret Talev, White House Correspondents' Association president. "The awards benefit some of the brightest and most diverse student journalists in the country and connect our members with the next generation of White House correspondents."

