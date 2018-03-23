Reuters Newsmaker: Confronting American Gun Violence

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On the eve of the "March for Our Lives" organized by the students of Parkland, Reuters will lead a wide-ranging policy discussion with members of the gun violence prevention movement and advocates for safer schools.
Panelists:
Peter Ambler, Founder and Executive Director, Giffords
Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator of Connecticut
Jamira Burley, Social Justice Advocate and Senior Adviser, Community Justice Reform Coalition
Kris Brown, Co-President, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence
Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action
Moderator:
Rob Cox, Global Editor, Reuters Breakingviews
Location:
The Press Club Ballroom
529 14th St NW, 13th Floor
Washington, DC 20045
Agenda:
5:00 PM Registration and Refreshments
6:00 PM Panel Discussion
7:00 PM Event Concludes
Register for this event here: https://events.thomsonreuters.com/reuters-newsmaker-gun-violence-prevention-in-america
