Reuters to distribute real-time 2020 U.S. presidential election results and exit polls from the National Election Pool in groundbreaking collaboration

· Global news agency announces new collaboration with the National Election Pool (NEP), a consortium comprised of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News

· The NEP is the only organization to supply national and state exit polls in the United States with fast and accurate vote count, projections and analysis

· Election results available to billions worldwide through Reuters vast global network of clients

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters announced today that its media customers will be able to access real-time 2020 U.S. presidential election results and exit polling via a first-ever global distribution collaboration with the National Election Pool (NEP) for the 2020 elections, with research conducted by Edison Research.

The National Election Pool, a consortium comprised of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, works with Edison Research to provide accurate and timely nationwide vote tabulation, exit polls, election projections and delegate estimates. The NEP is the only organization to supply national and state exit polls in the U.S., with the only projections and comprehensive analysis based on the opinions of actual voters as they leave their polling places.

In a global distribution collaboration with the NEP in 2020, Reuters News Agency customers will be able to purchase fast and accurate vote count for critical contests nationwide throughout the year: From the 2020 Iowa caucuses, running through the entire presidential primary season and extending to all national, statewide and 435 House races in November. The vote count will be available by state, Congressional District and county.

Reuters News Agency customers will also have access to the NEP exit polls from more than 900 locations on election day in November 2020 as well as at hundreds of locations during the primary election season. These polls have long been the survey of record on U.S. voter sentiment in elections, providing real-time analysis of voting trends and preferences broken down by such characteristics as region, age, race and gender.

Reuters has a long history of covering U.S. elections, and is dedicated to providing fast, substantive and unbiased reporting from a diverse and experienced team of journalists. The addition of the NEP's election results and exit polling adds to Reuters robust news offering on the 2020 election, including national and global multimedia coverage of everything from immigration to social issues to the environment, all reported with accuracy, independence and freedom from bias. Reuters will offer dynamic election coverage including:

Live video event coverage of all major primaries, caucuses, debates, conventions, election night events and more;

Extensive graphics showing the presidential field, race interactives, cartographic maps and more;

Deep reporting on the personal stories of voters across the United States ;

; Award-winning photography of all major election and candidate events.

"The NEP and Edison Research are the gold standard in precise nationwide election results and Reuters is proud to be a leading distributor of the results," said Sue Brooks, Managing Director of Product Development and Agency Strategy at Reuters. "This groundbreaking collaboration with the NEP marks a significant development in Reuters offering around the world—the breadth and depth of information that we'll be distributing as the US votes in 2020 will be unparalleled. We are committed to meeting all the content needs of our media customers, and the addition of election and exit poll results to our offering allows us to further deliver on that promise."

"The National Election Pool is the definitive source for accurate, timely and comprehensive election data including vote tabulation, exit polls, election projections and delegate estimates," said Dan Merkle, Executive Director of Elections at ABC News. "We are excited to be collaborating with Reuters, allowing us to expand the reach of our data worldwide."

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

For more information on Reuters News Agency, visit: https://agency.reuters.com.

National Election Pool

The National Election Pool is a consortium comprised of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, which works with Edison Research to provide accurate and timely nationwide vote tabulation, exit polls, election projections and delegate estimates. For more information about the NEP's data go to: https://www.edisonresearch.com/election-polling/

CONTACT

Deepal Patadia

Communications Manager, Americas

Reuters

Deepal.patadia@thomsonreuters.com

646-223-6061

SOURCE Reuters