Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters, the world's largest multimedia news provider, was today awarded a 2021 Pulitzer Prize from Columbia University. Reuters journalists Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell, Jackie Botts and team were recognized in the Explanatory Reporting category for their series "Shielded."

The Pulitzer committee recognized the Reuters coverage for its exhaustive examination, powered by a pioneering data analysis of U.S. federal court cases, of the obscure legal doctrine of "qualified immunity" and how it shields police who use excessive force from prosecution.

"In a year of tumultuous protest over police killings of Black Americans, 'Shielded' was a work of tremendous moral force about the intractable problem facing the world's most powerful democracy, the legacy of racial injustice. The series, unprecedented in its breadth, depth and analytical rigor, examined the little-known legal doctrine known as qualified immunity—a major reason why most victims of police violence are unable to win redress in American courts. The series had a major impact, catapulting qualified immunity into the center of the debate over how to reform American policing," said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni.

"I couldn't be more proud of the 'Shielded' team. Their series revealed how qualified immunity has grown into an often-insurmountable obstacle to holding police financially liable, delivering trusted and reliable journalism in the public interest to inform our customers and readers," said Reuters President Michael Friedenberg.

"Winning a Pulitzer Prize speaks to the talent, rigor and dedication of Reuters journalists across beats and around the world," said Steve Hasker, president and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "We are extremely proud of Andrew, Lawrence, Andrea, Jaimi, Jackie and team, and congratulate them for this tremendous honor."

About Reuters:

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. It supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

