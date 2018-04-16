Reuters wins Pulitzer Prizes for International Reporting and Feature Photography

Reuters journalists Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, Manuel Mogato and team were recognized in the International Reporting category for their series of investigations that exposed the organization responsible for thousands of deaths: the Philippine police. Awarding the prize to Reuters, the Pulitzer committee recognized the team for "relentless reporting that exposed the brutal killing campaign behind Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs."

Adnan Abidi, Mohammad Ponir Hossain, Hannah McKay, Cathal McNaughton, Damir Sagolj, Danish Siddiqui and Soe Zeya Tun were recognized in the category of Feature Photography for their coverage of the mass exodus of the Rohingya people to Bangladesh. The Pulitzer judges honored the team "for shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar."

"In a year in which many Pulitzers were rightly devoted to U.S. domestic matters, we're proud at Reuters to shine a light on global issues of profound concern and importance," said Stephen J. Adler, editor-in-chief, Reuters. "The series of investigations from the Philippines demonstrated how police in the president's 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution. The extraordinary photography of the mass exodus of the Rohingya people to Bangladesh demonstrates not only the human cost of conflict but also the essential role photojournalism can play in revealing it. I'm incredibly proud of the brave and resilient Reuters teams that chronicle the consequences of government policy and behavior around the world."

