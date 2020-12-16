Rev Canna Among First Maryland Dispensaries to Launch Drive-Thru

ABINGDON, Md., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abingdon-based dispensary Rev Canna launched its drive-thru lane today to better protect patients, caregivers, and staff from the COVID-19 virus and make shopping easier.

The process is similar to a prescription pick-up at a pharmacy drive thru. Cannabis patients can order their products online through the Rev Canna website and simply pull into the drive-thru once they receive a text that the order is ready. Once a staff member checks the customer's government ID and state medical cannabis or caregiver card, the product is dispensed through a sanitized drawer without any face-to-face contact.

"Many patients with compromised immune systems, or loved ones with compromised immune systems, are worried about exposure to COVID-19," said Rev Canna COO Dusty Shroyer. "We are proud of the Rev Canna staff for continuing to adapt to the pandemic and for always putting the needs of our patients first. The innovation we have seen from dispensaries and cannabis businesses across Maryland and the country reflects the immense growth and strong future of our industry."

Maryland officials were quick to help the medical cannabis industry acclimate to the pandemic, immediately classifying medical cannabis licensees as essential businesses. As a result, Maryland's medical cannabis market remains one of the strongest in the country and continues to grow. The state has seen sustained increases in the number of cannabis businesses, patients, and sales throughout 2020. At the end of July, Maryland processed $366 million in cannabis sales, surpassing 2019's total sales. State regulators predict Maryland's sales will double for the second straight year.

Maryland residents who are interested in applying for a medical cannabis card can learn more at Rev Canna or the MMCC website .

About Rev Canna

Rev Canna is a medical dispensary located in Abingdon, Maryland. Since 2020, Rev Canna has offered extracts, topicals, edibles, vapes, and pre-roll products to patients in the state. We offer the highest quality cannabis products with a comfortable, safe environment for all patients. For more information, visit: https://www.revcannamd.com/

