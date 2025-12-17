Rev Delivery Acquires YC-Backed Duffl, Unifying $10M+ Campus Delivery Pioneer With Hyper-Growth Operators

Acquisition pairs Duffl's $10M+ annual revenue history with Rev Delivery's rapid-growth team and expanding network of campus stores, creating a unified platform set to redefine hyperlocal delivery.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev Delivery announced it has acquired Duffl, a Y Combinator graduate pioneering ultra-fast delivery in the US. With more than $13.5 million in funding, Duffl quickly scaled to more than $10 million in annual revenue with locations across the country. This deal merges one of the category's earliest scaled brands with the fastest growing new player to build a founder-led network of delivery hubs.

Griffin Chen and Jesse Brodkin, Owners of Duffl and Rev Delivery

Both companies operate hyperlocal delivery hubs on college campuses, using electric scooters to deliver everyday goods to students. Tight delivery radiuses and 100% student staff enable locations to deliver in ten minutes or less, typically for a $1 delivery fee, making the service exceptionally convenient and accessible for student budgets.

Rev Delivery was founded by Griffin Chen and Jesse Brodkin, who first encountered Duffl as students at UC Santa Barbara. Inspired by the hyperlocal delivery model, the pair graduated in 2023 and surveyed campuses nationwide before choosing the University of Washington as their launch market. The founders moved to Seattle, and bootstrapped Rev Delivery to approximately $1.6M annual revenue in its first year of operation.

In the summer of 2024, Duffl approached Chen and Brodkin with the opportunity to acquire its brand, technology, and data. The transaction, completed quickly and with minimal fanfare, unified Duffl's early scale and Y Combinator pedigree with Rev's recent growth and on-the-ground execution.

"Duffl proved that hyperlocal delivery can be scalable in the United States," said Griffin Chen, cofounder of Rev Delivery. "Rev showed that a small, obsessive team could accelerate that playbook from zero. Bringing the two together lets us compound years of data, brand equity, and hard-earned operational lessons."

After the acquisition, Chen and Brodkin analyzed performance across their network of stores. The data consistently showed founder-led stores outperforming employee-run stores on growth, customer retention, and operational consistency.

"It confirmed what we were seeing on the floor every day," said Jesse Brodkin, cofounder of Rev Delivery. "When the person running the store has real ownership, every growth metric accelerates."

In response, the company shifted to a licensing model that empowers young entrepreneurs —primarily recent graduates and top-performing former employees—to launch their own Duffl stores. Licensees own hiring, marketing, and operations, while the central team provides the brand, software, strategic partnerships, and playbooks informed by millions of dollars of historical GMV.

Today, their network includes eight licensed locations, six of which opened in just the last three months. Several new locations are confirmed to be launching early 2026, and the pair plans to expand to hundreds of new stores in the coming years.

"We've built the go-to platform for campus founders," Chen said. "If you're deeply plugged into student life and willing to grind, you should have the opportunity to lead a team and build something meaningful."

"We believe the hyperlocal model isn't just for colleges. It's a blueprint for how delivery should work in the U.S.," added Jesse Brodkin, cofounder of Rev Delivery. "Small delivery radiuses and dense networks enable a new level of service. Our model will be the standard for consumer delivery nationwide."

