Rev. Demian Dunkley, President of Family Federation USA, Voices Outrage Over the Arrest of the Mother of Peace

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's decision to approve the arrest of Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, known worldwide as the Mother of Peace, is not only shocking, but also heartbreaking.

This decision is based on false leaks, not law, amplified by a media that serves the prosecution, not the people. More political theater at the expense of a nation's conscience.

To detain an 83-year-old woman who has dedicated her entire life to God, humanity, and peace, without clear evidence of wrongdoing, is an unspeakable violation of justice. It sends a dangerous signal, not only to our global movement, but to every believer who looks to Korea as the birthplace of new hope.

We must ask honestly: would such treatment ever be applied to a male religious leader of her stature? The prosecution's insistence on handling the Mother of Peace with such harsh and disproportionate measures will be recorded as a national disgrace. This is not just an issue of religious liberty. It is a spiritual crisis.

Millions of peace-minded people are watching Korea now. They will not forget that a woman of prayer was subjected to this treatment.

We therefore call upon the good people of Korea and the world to rise in conscience, to speak out against this injustice, and to challenge the prosecution's abuse of power. Silence in the face of such wrongdoing is complicity.

This is not just an attack on one woman—it is an attack on the freedom of faith itself. Her innocence will be proven, for truth always prevails over false accusation. It would be wise for the persecutors to prepare their apologies now.

