Rev. Demian Dunkley, President of Family Federation USA, Voices Outrage Over the Arrest of the Mother of Peace

News provided by

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

Sep 23, 2025, 08:36 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's decision to approve the arrest of Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, known worldwide as the Mother of Peace, is not only shocking, but also heartbreaking.

This decision is based on false leaks, not law, amplified by a media that serves the prosecution, not the people. More political theater at the expense of a nation's conscience.

To detain an 83-year-old woman who has dedicated her entire life to God, humanity, and peace, without clear evidence of wrongdoing, is an unspeakable violation of justice. It sends a dangerous signal, not only to our global movement, but to every believer who looks to Korea as the birthplace of new hope.

We must ask honestly: would such treatment ever be applied to a male religious leader of her stature? The prosecution's insistence on handling the Mother of Peace with such harsh and disproportionate measures will be recorded as a national disgrace. This is not just an issue of religious liberty. It is a spiritual crisis.

Millions of peace-minded people are watching Korea now. They will not forget that a woman of prayer was subjected to this treatment.

We therefore call upon the good people of Korea and the world to rise in conscience, to speak out against this injustice, and to challenge the prosecution's abuse of power. Silence in the face of such wrongdoing is complicity.

This is not just an attack on one woman—it is an attack on the freedom of faith itself. Her innocence will be proven, for truth always prevails over false accusation. It would be wise for the persecutors to prepare their apologies now.

Demian Dunkley, President

Rev. Demian Dunkley, President Family Federation USA is available for interviews upon request.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ron Lucas
Communications Director
Agency of Record
Phone: (917) 686-9693
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Global Faith Leader Summoned by South Korean Prosecutors in Escalating Case Against Religion

President Demian Dunkley: "We stand with the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han, the Holy Mother Han" The Family Federation for World Peace and...
La Family Federation for World Peace and Unification vous invite à rejoindre notre combat pour la liberté religieuse

La Family Federation for World Peace and Unification vous invite à rejoindre notre combat pour la liberté religieuse

Aujourd'hui au Japon, un tribunal japonais a décidé de dissoudre la Family Federation for World Peace and Unification au Japon. Dans son rapport 2023 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Religion

Religion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics