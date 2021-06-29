Rev. Dr. Jessica Chapman Lape to lead the Interreligious Chaplaincy Program at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities announces the appointment of Rev. Dr. Jessica Chapman Lape to its distinguished faculty. Starting July 1, 2021, Chapman Lape will serve as Assistant Professor of Interreligious Chaplaincy and Program Director for Interreligious Chaplaincy – the Master of Divinity degree concentration with the highest enrollment at United. She will bring vision, clinical experience, and academic research to strengthen a program that teaches ministerial competencies in a multifaith, multicultural world.

Chapman Lape is a womanist pastoral theologian, clinically trained hospital chaplain, community trained doula, and ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. She has published and presented on the impact of community health education in African American communities, developed faith-based curricula for urban health education programs, and conducted extensive research on the role of faith and spirituality in the health and flourishing of women of color.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Jessica Chapman Lape join our core faculty at United," said Dr. Kyle Roberts, Dean of United. "Dr. Chapman Lape is a terrific teacher, a cutting-edge scholar focusing on very important and socially relevant research, and she has a compelling vision to lead one of our fastest growing programs into its next stage."

"I am excited to join the faculty at United," said Rev. Dr. Jessica Chapman Lape. "The school's progressive values and deep focus on justice and equity aligns well with my own values and scholarship. I look forward to deeply engaging with students, staff, faculty, and community."

Chapman Lape completed her doctorate at Claremont School of Theology, pursuing Practical Theology with an emphasis in Spiritual Care and Counseling. She obtained her Master of Divinity degree from Wake Forest University School of Divinity and her bachelor's degree in Community Health Education from Johnson C. Smith University, a historically Black university.

Historically rooted in the United Church of Christ, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Learn more: http://www.unitedseminary.edu.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE United Theological Seminary of The Twin Cities

Related Links

https://www.unitedseminary.edu/

