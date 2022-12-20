Rev. Frank Bostic, KBS Entertainment, and Talent Room Entertainment will host the 3rd Annual Pilgrim Family Fest and Community Unity event July 28-30, 2023. This will be a fun event for All

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 29, 2023 the Annual Pilgrim Festival will get underway at Pilgrim Field in Buffalo NY. Gospel recording artist and songwriter Rev. Frank Bostic will debuts his long-awaited album, "Where I'm From". EP is on all digital platforms.

About Reverend Frank Bostic

Talent Room Artist, Singer, and Songwriter, Reverend Frank Bostic grew up in Buffalo, New York, and has been singing before he could talk and write music from an incredibly young age. Through using visualization, it was easy for him to create music by connecting words and musical notes. Reverend Bostic began his spiritual journey in 1993 when he united with the Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located in Buffalo, under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Robert E. Baines Sr. Reverend Frank Bostic is a Certified Dean and Instructor of the National Baptist Convention U.S.A. Inc.; General Recording Secretary of Empire State Baptist Convention; 2nd Vice-President of Baptist Ministers Conference of Buffalo & Vicinity; Treasurer of the Great Lakes Missionary Baptist District Association and Chaplin of Western New York Law Enforcement. Over the past seven years, Reverend Bostic's leadership of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church has helped the congregation grow spiritually and Physically. His motto "Keep Jesus First" has sincerely helped motivate them to change their lives.

About Talent Room Entertainment

Talent Room Entertainment (TRE) is an innovative and unique global entertainment company in Atlanta Georgia. With over 30 years of experience in the music industry, TRE has gained enormous success in the areas of music recording, publishing, distribution, and development. TRE is led by successful business executive and entrepreneur, Prince Levy and includes a list of nationally recognized recording, writers, producers, and artists including Singer and Songwriter, Reverend Frank Bostic, and Grammy Nominated Producer, Artist, and Actor, Glenn Jones. Join Rev. Bostic on Social Media.

About KBS Entertainment

KBS Entertainment has been around for 4yrs. Our company's goal is to helps promote and Network new and upcoming artists to help them get recognized for their talent. Our company also helped push the new national recording artist Reverend Frank Bostic of Buffalo, NY.

