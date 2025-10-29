Rev: Ithaca Startup Works Opens Applications for 2026 Manufacturing Hardware Accelerator

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the year-long Manufacturing Hardware Accelerator, a program by Rev: Ithaca Startup Works in conjunction with Cornell Engineering, built for startups advancing their prototypes to production.

The Cornell Engineering hardware instructors, joined by Deanna Kocher, Associate Director of Hardware Programs (far left), gather in the Prototyping shop at Rev: Ithaca Startup Works based in Ithaca, NY. Ken Rother, Director of Hardware Programs at Rev: Ithaca Startup Works, works with a program participant on their prototype in the prototyping shop.

To be admitted, teams must have developed a fully functional prototype and have identified their customer market. Both students and professionals are welcome to join the accelerator; there are no location requirements, as content is delivered virtually three days a week each month. In May, the cohort will gather in Ithaca, NY, and participate in a week-long in-person session of immersive experiences and manufacturing tours.

The program has four different focus tracks for specialized program experience:

The Classic Track: Open to innovators in any field, this track provides foundational training across industries.

Open to innovators in any field, this track provides foundational training across industries. The ClimateTech Track: ClimateTech startups are placed with a like-minded cohort, matched with a clean energy mentor, and benefit from guest speakers working in the field.

ClimateTech startups are placed with a like-minded cohort, matched with a clean energy mentor, and benefit from guest speakers working in the field. The AgTech Track: Agriculture technology startups will benefit from specialized training and connections with experts and potential partners working in the agriculture industry.

Agriculture technology startups will benefit from specialized training and connections with experts and potential partners working in the agriculture industry. The MedTech Track: Medical device startups receive mentorship and networking connections with experts working in the medical field.

These tracks offer startups the opportunity to gain experience and mentorship from experts in their respective industries. Participating entrepreneurs benefit not only from programming, significant manufacturing expertise, and advice, but also from business mentorship, access to local manufacturers, and introductions to investors, enabling them to advance from the prototype stage into production and bring their products to market.

"This program has empowered me with a knowledge base on the technical side that I never had before. This definitely sets this program apart from any other accelerator, where it's not just helping you bring the product forward, but it's empowering you as a founder," said Hilario Castillo, RN, Founder of Port Align, 2025 MedTech Manufacturing Hardware Accelerator.

The Manufacturing Hardware Accelerator not only assists entrepreneurs but also stimulates the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and economy. Alumnae of the Rev: Ithaca Startup Works hardware programs have made a profound impact, raising over $25 million in venture capital to date, with 40% of participants engaged in other entrepreneurship programs in upstate New York.

Applications for the 2026 cohort are being reviewed on a rolling basis and will close on December 5, 2025 at 11:59 pm ET. Interested entrepreneurs should visit the Manufacturing Hardware Accelerator homepage to submit their applications. A virtual information session will be held on November 20 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., during which program leadership will be available to answer questions.

About Rev: Ithaca Startup Works:

Rev: Ithaca Startup Works is a business incubator within Cornell Research and Innovation dedicated to supporting startup growth through mentorship, resources, and programming in the Ithaca region.

Media Contact:

Katharine Downey

(607) 882-2400

[email protected]

SOURCE Rev: Ithaca Startup Works