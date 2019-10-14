Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rainbow PUSH convene the 20th Global Automotive Summit

DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive industry stakeholders will gather in Detroit on October 31-November 1, 2019 for the 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit, an initiative of Citizenship Education Fund, at Motor City Casino Hotel and Conference Center. This year's Summit will commence with a breakfast conversation on Friday November 1, 2019, with Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., Rainbow PUSH Coalition, president and founder, and Barry Engle, General Motors, executive vice president and president of the Americas. Mark Stewart, FCA North America, chief operating officer, will join Rev. Jackson during the luncheon for a Fireside Chat on the "best practices" in diversity and inclusion. Engle and Stewart will share their thoughts with over 500 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, consumers, government and elected officials.

This year's theme, "Expanding the African American Opportunity Pipeline," will illuminate the growing disparity in market growth for African American and other minorities suppliers, dealers and professionals.

The ongoing mission of the Summit is to facilitate a dialogue with the OEMs and diverse companies, while delivering measurable outcomes. For two decades, Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project has been a catalyst in creating, strengthening and expanding opportunities for African American and other minorities in the auto industry.

"Over the last 20 years, Rainbow PUSH has built the socio-economic case for diversity and inclusion in the auto industry, "posits Reverend Jackson, adding: "We have changed the mindsets and culture of several automakers and the verdict is clear, inclusion and diversity must be intentional." The Rainbow PUSH will measure the goals and outcomes through its Rainbow PUSH Automotive Diversity Scorecard which will be released during the press conference at the Summit.

Other major highlights include an awards reception, scholarship awards and panel discussions featuring vice presidents of global purchasing, advertising and marketing, human resources, auto dealerships and other industry experts.

The community will celebrate Rev. Jackson's 78th birthday on October 31st at 6:00 p.m. during a reception at Motor City Conference and Hotel Center.

About Rainbow PUSH: The Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project encourages and engenders the full and equitable participation of minorities in the growth and well-being of the global automotive industry. By creating meaningful awareness, fostering knowledge and understanding, and facilitating functional partnerships and healthy collaborations, the Automotive Project enables minorities to participate fully in employment, procurement, marketing, advertising, dealer development and board membership opportunities in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://automotiveproject.org.

20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit

Event Highlights

Leadership Breakfast

Speakers:

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. – Founder and President, Rainbow PUSH

Barry Engle – Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, General Motors

Vice Presidents of Global Purchasing

Panelists:

Burt Jordan – Vice President, Global Vehicle Purchasing, Ford Motor Company

Steven Kiefer – Sr. Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors

Scott Thiele – Head of Purchasing, Head of Supply Chain, FCA – North America

Robert Young – Group Vice President, Purchasing, Supplier Engineering Development & Cost Planning, Toyota Motor North America

Business & Education Luncheon

Speakers:

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. – Founder and President, Rainbow PUSH

Mark Stewart – Chief Operating Officer, FCA – North America

Mike Duggan – Mayor, City of Detroit

Advertising and Marketing

Speakers:

Marc Bland – Chief Diversity Officer, IHS Markit

Cheryl Grace – Senior Vice President, U.S. Strategic Community Alliance & Consumer Engagement, Nielsen

Meliza Humphrey – Manager, National Advertising, American Honda Motor Company

Cynthia Tenhouse – Vice President, Vehicle Marketing and Communications, Toyota North America

Human Resources

Speakers:

Ken Barrett – Global Chief Diversity Officer, General Motors

Lori Costew – Chief Diversity Officer and Director of People Strategy, Ford Motor Company

Yvette Hunsicker – Vice President & Division Manager of the Human Resources and Office of Inclusion & Diversity, Honda North America, Inc.

Other panel discussions throughout the morning and afternoon include conversations around improving access to opportunities in African American ownership in dealerships and professional services. The event will also address the ways in which human resources departments can enhance hiring and promoting practices of African Americans.

The event culminates in an awards reception on Friday evening November 1, when Rainbow PUSH will acknowledge Living Legends and Emerging Leaders Awards Reception.

