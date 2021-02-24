REV Recreation Group Starts 2021 With Industry Awards And New Models

American Coach 30th Anniversary

American Coach, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is the most luxurious brand from RRG and recently introduced the American Tradition® model. Available in three floorplans, American Tradition provides first-class comfort for weekend getaways and extended excursions. The 37S American Tradition is the shortest luxury motor home offered by American Coach and was just named a "Must See RV" by RVBusiness magazine.

The 37S is replete with luxury appointments, including heated porcelain tiles throughout and three LED TVs. The deluxe motor coach has a stunning kitchen with black stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink, solid surface countertops, and hand-made cabinetry. The master suite features an articulating king bed, his-and-her sinks, and a skylight shower.

Fleetwood RV – New Model Features Kitchen Island

Fleetwood RV is one of the most established brands in the industry with 70-plus years delivering travel experiences and life-long memories. For 25 years, Discovery has been one of Fleetwood RV's top-selling models. To mark the quarter-century milestone, Fleetwood introduced a Discovery LXE 36HQ Anniversary Edition and earned two significant awards – "Type A Diesel Motorhome of the Year" by RV News and "Top 10 RV" from RVBusiness.

The 36HQ Anniversary Edition has a unique layout that features one of the industry's first kitchen islands in a Class A. The island is made possible by a pivoting table that can accommodate four adults. The 36HQ also includes several impressive features that are normally upgrade options – a signature custom interior décor package with painted hardwood Heritage cabinetry, Black Ice faucets, and anniversary badging on the exterior. Other amenities include opposed seating sofas in the living area (one of which is a pull-out twin bed), a private toilet room off of the main bathroom, stackable washer and dryer, and full-length wardrobe. A drop-down queen bed over the cockpit is an option to accommodate larger families or extra traveling companions.

Holiday Rambler – Electric Fireplace in New Nautica

Holiday Rambler is known for its rugged, reliable construction, and interiors that are outfitted with practical details and extra storage. For 2021, Holiday Rambler unveiled Nautica, a noteworthy compact model that earned "Best New Model" from RV Pro. The Nautica 33TL was also declared the "Top RV Debut" from RVBusiness. The affordable, triple-slide 33TL is under 35 feet – yet is roomy, packed with amenities, and provides ample storage. It has an Aqua-Hot system that delivers continuous hot water, an electric fireplace, a patio-side dinette, stainless steel appliances including a counter-depth refrigerator and microwave/convection oven, and a large picture window to take in the beauty of the outdoors.

Service Centers for All Makes of RVs

For those who need to get their RV ready for an upcoming trip, REV RV Service & Repair operates two centers that can handle any make or model of recreational vehicle. The centers are located in Coburg, OR, covering the West Coast, and in Decatur, IN, covering the Midwest and East Coast.

For more information on each RRG brand, visit americancoach.com, fleetwoodrv.com, holidayrambler.com and revrvserviceandrepair.com.

About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group, Inc. (RRG) is a REV Group company and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry's most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach, Fleetwood RV, and Holiday Rambler. REV Recreation Group is headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location. In addition, RRG operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

