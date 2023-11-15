REV™ The Multifamily Leasing Company Promotes Christopher Giottonini to Vice President

Giottonini's Expertise in Technology and Data Analytics to Drive REV's Vision of Revolutionizing Multifamily Leasing

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REV™ The Multifamily Leasing Company, the industry leader in leasing management and optimization, announced the promotion of Christopher Giottonini to the position of Vice President. Giottonini, formerly the Director of Technology and R&D at REV, has been pivotal in driving the company's technological advancements and strategic growth.

Christopher Giottonini | Vice President, REV The Multifamily Leasing Company

With a background in software engineering and a passion for solving complex problems, Giottonini has been instrumental in enhancing the company's focus on the Science of Leasing, including technology, data intelligence, and scalable operations. Under his leadership, REV successfully streamlined its data processing across departments and implemented crucial security measures to protect the company in today's digital landscape.

His contributions extended beyond technology, as he was integral in reshaping client contracts to better incentivize and compensate leasing professionals, resulting in improved performance, job satisfaction, margins, and client satisfaction. Giottonini has also overseen multiple leasing projects, ensuring the effectiveness of REV leasing professionals and aligning client goals with data-driven leasing strategies.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to take on this new role at REV," said Giottonini. "I'm passionate about revolutionizing the leasing industry and leveraging technology and data to drive exceptional results for our clients. With a strong team and a commitment to excellence, we will continue to significantly impact the multifamily market."

As Vice President, Giottonini will continue to drive innovation and efficiency in the multifamily leasing industry. He will lead REV's efforts in developing and implementing REV Leasing ScoreSM. This groundbreaking leasing assessment isolates, evaluates, and presents the individual contributions and detriments of a multifamily community's leasing people, products, and processes to overall asset revenue success. This industry-first tool empowers asset managers and onsite property managers to optimize leasing operations by providing actionable insights and data-driven recommendations that support increasing asset value and stability. Giottonini's technology and leasing management expertise uniquely positions him to lead this initiative and help clients achieve their leasing goals.

"Christopher's promotion to Vice President is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and innovative thinking," said Peter Roisman, Co-Founding Principal, President, and CEO of REV. "His contributions have been instrumental in shaping our technology-driven approach to leasing management. With his leadership, we are confident he will continue to drive our mission of revolutionizing the industry and setting a new standard for leasing excellence."

REV's mission is to disrupt the multifamily industry by providing revenue-focused solutions to leasing challenges. Through data analytics and innovative technology, REV aims to elevate the leasing profession and empower property owners and managers to achieve maximum leasing performance.

About REV™ The Multifamily Leasing Company:

REV™ has provided leasing strategy solutions under expert directorship and leasing data analytics since 2019. REV's leasing strategy consulting guides leasing operations teams strategically toward performance excellence and generation of alpha. REV has serviced more than 35,000 multifamily units and is consistently delivering unprecedented revenue and asset equity growth for owners across the country. REV's services include REV Leasing ScoreSM, the multifamily industry's most objective and thorough assessment of a property's leasing performance, and REV Leasing UniversitySM, a scalable, self-service e-learning program.

