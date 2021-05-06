Rev up of Past Foods for Increasing Evidence of Wholesome Life creates Opportunities in Tiger Nuts Milk Market, Growth projected at Stellar 8.1% from 2020- 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the cultivation of tiger nuts as a crop, medicinal plant, and weed associated for a millennia, the food has a long, strange history with humans. Interestingly, tiger nuts were a vital component of the diet of our ancestors – without much knowledge of their high fiber, low calorie and low fat virtues. But, over centuries, the humble tiger nut faded, loathed by farmers as one of the absolutely worst weeds in the world. Tiger nut wreaks havoc in gardens and causes millions of dollars of damage to agricultural crop each year.

Thankfully, with the buzz for primitive foods, tiger nuts have been getting fair amount of attention, mainly among advocates of foods and lifestyle of the past. For this reason, the tubers are also becoming popular among followers of paleo diet, and is lauded as a 'superfood'. "So much so, this is perceived as an attempt of renaissance of tiger nut in the health industry." Granola, flour, and smoothies are made with tiger nuts, still, in parts of Africa, they are eaten in its raw form, nonetheless.

In recent years, nutritionists and food researchers have been keenly interested to delve facts and information of tiger nuts. Tiger nuts are packed with resistant starch fiber, helps reduce lose weight by lowering blood sugar spike, and helps to stay fuller for longer duration. It also acts as a prebiotic and is good for gut health, finds research. With keen interest among food enthusiasts and recipe developers, the creation of tiger nuts milk is actuality. Besides the nutritional facts, tiger nuts milk is easy to use on its own, and to add to other foods. This has led to the development of a high-value tiger nuts milk market, which was worth US$ 455.3 Mn in 2020.

Tiger Nuts Milk Market – Key Findings of the Report

High Pressure Innovative Processing to help maintain Natural Properties favors Uptick in Demand

For the production of vegetable-based milks, in general, innovative processing technologies are increasingly being used to prevent loss related to thermal treatment. The high pressure processing and high pressure homogenization applied to obtain milk from plant-based foods, including tiger nuts helps to retain their natural properties.

Besides this, increasing lactose intolerance, allergies related to cow milk, and high prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are some factors for uptick in demand for plant-based milks. This is favorable to the growth of tiger nuts milk market.

Rising Popularity of Vegan, Flexitarian diets spurs Growth

An increasing population of followers of vegan diets and flexitarian diets is translating into demand for plant-sourced beverages. Factors of animal cruelty, and substantial evidence of health benefits of vegan and flexitarian diets is leading to increasing adoption of these diets. These dietary choices that were earlier limited to developed countries are now making inroads in developing countries too. With global travel and availability of information at the fingertips through varied communication channels, such diets are slowly making place on dinner tables in developing countries. The tiger nuts milk market is poised to witness growth, in turn.

Use for Cardiovascular Diseases, Erectile Dysfunction to Paint Strokes of Growth

The use of tiger nuts milk to boost fertility in men is increasingly gaining acceptance. Taking a cue from this, manufacturers of tiger nuts milk are striving to increase production capacities and expand distribution via supermarkets and retail stores.

The gaining acceptance of use of tiger nuts milk for blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases will further endorse its medicinal value.

Tiger Nuts Milk Market – Growth Drivers

Acceptance as an allergy-free food for the increasing prevalence of food allergies manifests demand.

Rising appeal from the beverage industry as a novel food ingredient to develop new beverages for children boosts growth.

