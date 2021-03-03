Rev Ventures Group Secures $1 Million in Seed Funding Round

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev Ventures Group, a technology driven performance marketing ecosystem, today announced the completion of a $1 million seed round of funding led by KEY Investment Partners with participation from Phyto Partners. The capital will be used to grow Rev Ventures' management team, expand marketing efforts and develop its portfolio company RevOffers' proprietary Attribution Engine.

Rev Ventures helps companies transform their markets through the application of data, technology and analytics. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship company RevOffers is a performance and affiliate marketing company focused in the Health, Pet and Home verticals that connects brands with publishers looking to generate advertising revenue. After three years of bootstrapped growth under the co-founders Jason Brett (CEO) and Matthew Stein (CRO), the company has become a leader in the CBD affiliate marketing space, generating tens of millions of dollars a year in e-commerce sales for some of the leading brands in the industry.

"Marketing CBD and cannabis products direct-to-consumer online is an extremely challenging landscape with a saturation of brands and the inability to market products on most major advertising platforms. Our purpose is to create value through a performance-based advertising model to help companies cost-effectively expand their online presence and drive more sales," said Jason Brett, Co-founder and CEO of Rev Offers. "With this funding, we can enhance attribution to achieve significantly higher match rates than is seen with other currently available solutions, increasing trust and accuracy for our clients."

RevOffers' Attribution Engine enables its advertisers and affiliates to benefit from proper attribution across a multi-channel digital marketing landscape. The industry-leading proprietary tracking technology processes thousands of data points from the entire customer journey to attribute or award credit to a publisher in the RevOffers network. It is powered by an Identity Graph that allows RevOffers to maintain a high degree of accuracy and consistency for their publishers and advertisers and activate additional value for their advertisers as patterns emerge. The next generation of development for the Attribution Engine will focus on building technology for advertisers to manage performance partnerships across the digital landscape.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Jason Brett, Matthew Stein and their outstanding team at Rev Ventures. The Rev Ventures team brings decades of performance marketing experience to emerging industries and sectors which have historically been challenged from an advertising perspective," commented KEY Founding Partner Tiby Erdely, who joins Rev Ventures Board of Directors. "We see tremendous opportunity to work with Rev Ventures to help drive the expansion of their unique and differentiated offerings that will undoubtedly continue taking industries by storm."

"Phyto is excited to add RevOffers to our ecosystem of investments. Cannabis related businesses, along with businesses in other industries, continue to be challenged by marketing and advertising roadblocks, and RevOffers solves this problem. We continue to see an enormous opportunity helping the emerging market leaders grow mindshare and market share. Advertising budgets are set to explode as well funded cannabis companies must spend marketing dollars to build market share or they will not survive," said Larry Schnurmacher, Managing Partner at Phyto Partners.

About Rev Ventures

Rev Ventures is a portfolio of digital companies that brings together brands and people to solve life's challenges. Our growing portfolio of web technologies, digital properties and partnerships allow us to drive performance for our partners and quality buying experience for consumers. Our wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship company RevOffers is an advertising network that connects brands with publishers who are looking to generate advertising revenue.

About KEY Investment Partners

KEY Investment Partners is an investment management firm focused on providing growth capital to early-stage cannabis companies. The firm invests opportunistically across all sub-sectors of the cannabis industry, with the intent of identifying high-growth, market-leading companies that are backed by exceptional management teams. KEY is headquartered in Denver, CO - the most established and mature legal cannabis market in the US - positioning the firm at the forefront of the most exciting trends and developments in the space.

Contact: Jason Brett, [email protected]

SOURCE Rev Ventures

Related Links

https://www.revoffers.com

