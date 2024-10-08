Rev Your Engines: Resorts World Las Vegas "Race World" Debuts This Year During Race Week

Get Ready to Accelerate into Race World, November 21-24, 2024, with global entertainers and action-packed activations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the ultimate resort experience during race week from November 21-24, 2024. Resorts World is hosting the highly anticipated Race World: an array of race-themed activations to celebrate the iconic sporting event week and elevate an unforgettable experience for race enthusiasts.

This year, guests will be treated to Michelin-starred dining pop-ups, electrifying performances at the property's iconic nightclub, Zouk Nightclub, and a series of exclusive events designed to capture the essence of race week.

The Pit Stop

Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 from 5 pm to 1 am at The Complex

Make your way to The Pit Stop for all the exciting and fun activations and racing simulators while you watch the race. Enjoy dishes from Resorts World's delicious collection of restaurants, including sushi and handrolls from Kusa Nori, charcuterie from Wally's, tacos and ceviche from ¡VIVA!, and more. Pair your appetite with drinks from Michelob Ultra, Jack Daniel's, Volcan, Belvedere, Whispering Angel, and Ferrari Trento. This two-day extravaganza is open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

INDULGE: Race Week Edition

Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at Ayu Dayclub

In partnership with inKind, Resorts World is proudly hosting INDULGE: Race Week Edition. On the heels of the successful fine-dining food festival held this past summer, Indulge will promise a walk-around tasting featuring restaurant pop-ups curated by Industry Only, including Camphor, Chimmelier, Holy Basil, Joint Seafood, Ospi, Prince Street Pizza and Tacos 1986 plus Big Noise beer, Bites & Bashes cocktails, Dorasti Caviar, KACE Tea and Liquid Death water. Tickets can be purchased here.

K1 Speed: E-Go Karts

November at The Complex

Guests can get a taste of speed and exhilaration through Resorts World's limited-edition indoor go-kart racing experience. The track will feature tight corners, high-speed straights, and more to challenge racers of all skill sets. The high-performance electric karts provided by K1 are safe, suitable for all ages, and environmentally friendly, giving guests the chance to put their racing instincts to the test.

Vroom Room

Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 from midnight to close Allē Lounge on 66

Corso Marketing Group (CMG) returns to host an exclusive late-night hospitality series held at Allē Lounge on 66. Following the race each evening, the night will kick off with a stellar lineup of globally renowned DJs and entertainers. The dazzling view, 66 floors above the Las Vegas Strip, offers an enamoring backdrop to the two-night affair. Stay tuned for headlining sponsors and entertainment.

Big Deal for One Drop Poker Tournament

Friday, November 22 at 12 pm Allē Lounge on 66 - Invite Only

The Big Deal for One Drop is a new philanthropic poker tournament in partnership with the WPT® Foundation and the One Drop® Foundation. This exclusive event will take place at the Allē Lounge and will see up to 54 players each buy-in for $10,000 to play for fun and a great cause. The tournament will feature race week personalities, celebrities, and a few select poker pros battling it out on the felt for prizes, money-can't-buy experiences, and bragging rights as poker legend Phil Hellmuth MCs the event. Cards will be in the air for the tournament after a special reception featuring live entertainment at Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World at 12 pm on November 22.

Entertainment

Zouk Nightclub is known for welcoming iconic names in electronic dance music, and their High Octane Music Weekend takes it up a notch. This year, Zouk's incredible lineup includes:

Thursday, November 21 : Meduza & James Hype present OUR HOUSE

: Meduza & James Hype present OUR HOUSE Friday, November 22 : Kaskade & deadmau5

: Kaskade & deadmau5 Saturday, November 23 : Illenium

: Illenium Sunday, November 24 : Carl Cox – High Octane Music Weekend Closing Party

Society Sevn Car Rally and Show

Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23

Society Sevn is no stranger to the thrill of the big race, and this year is no exception. From its starting rally in Los Angeles to ending at Resorts World, guests and car enthusiasts alike will experience a collection of exotic and high-end cars, blending car culture and luxury with the thrill of race week. The rally concludes on Friday night with an evening welcome reception at the property, followed by dinner and nightlife at Zouk Nightclub, while Saturday brings S7 cars and coffee and an array of unique cars on display for guests to admire. Select attendees who have purchased the 'SkyRace' package will depart for a one-of-a-kind experience in WWII-era planes for a race and dogfight over the skies of Las Vegas.

The experience continues as Society Sevn will host viewing parties throughout Resorts World's property. Ticketholders will join Society Sevn on Saturday to watch the race live.

"As we welcome another year of the race taking place in our iconic city, our property is preparing to create an unforgettable experience for fans and guests alike, blending world-class racing with the unparalleled luxury and entertainment that Resorts World is known for," says Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer at Resorts World Las Vegas. "We're ready to take this year's celebration to new heights, offering our guests an exhilarating mix of speed, culture, and entertainment that only Las Vegas can provide."

For more information or to book a stay during Race World, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/race-week/.

