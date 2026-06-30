Rev1 at The Peninsula Attracts AI Companies as Downtown Columbus Innovation Hub Continues to See Momentum

Rev1 Doubles Scaleup Suite Residents and Sees Continued Growth in Membership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev1 at The Peninsula is emerging as the hub for AI innovation in downtown Columbus, with the addition of Spearfish, Symmitri and jakib.ai to its growing roster of Scaleup Suite residents. The companies join RWX in establishing a presence at the founder-focused innovation space, creating a concentrated community of high-growth technology companies, investors, and experienced operators under one roof.

Since launching earlier this year, the innovation hub designed to help software and advanced technology startups grow faster has grown to nearly 90 members, reflecting strong demand for founder-focused workspace, community, and resources in downtown Columbus.

"When ambitious companies share a space with experienced operators, investors, and mentors, ideas move faster, partnerships form more naturally, and founders gain access to the kinds of relationships that can change the trajectory of a business," said Tom Walker, CEO of Rev1 Ventures. "That's the environment we're intentionally creating here and why we're seeing such high-demand so quickly."

For Spearfish, the decision to join The Peninsula was driven by the unique concentration of experienced founders and AI-focused activity under one roof.

"The magic of Rev1 at The Peninsula is collision," said Ray Bohac, founder and CEO of Spearfish. "Proven founders and AI-centric capital in one building, running into each other by chance, sharpening each other constantly. Rev1 has fused seasoned operators with the energy of AI investment into a single hyper-focused place, and the spontaneous connections that come out of it are impossible to replicate anywhere else. Getting to participate in that is a dream."

The Peninsula's second-floor Scaleup Suites are designed for companies ready to scale, while its first floor features 14,500 square feet of flexible workspace, including a founder lounge, event space, meeting rooms, and membership options designed to foster collaboration among entrepreneurs.

"What stood out to us was not just the space itself, but how intentionally it is designed for interaction," said Jonathan Poma, founder and CEO of Symmitri. "We're building alongside other companies at a similar stage upstairs, and downstairs there is always something happening in the founder lounge or event space that pulls you back into the broader Rev1 community. That constant connection between focused work and spontaneous collaboration is exactly what we were looking for. As an AI company, this move is about putting us in an environment that matches the pace we are trying to operate."

Combining workspace, community, mentorship, and access to capital, Rev1 at The Peninsula delivers an environment where founders can accelerate growth while contributing to the broader Columbus innovation economy.

"I've learned throughout my career that what matters most in an innovation ecosystem isn't mass or volume - it's talent density," said Andy Jenks, co-founder of Jakib.ai. "When exceptional people are brought together and put shoulder to shoulder, even across different companies, it can create magic. That's what we were looking for in Columbus, and it's exactly what we found at The Peninsula. You can see it in the founders and people on the scale-up floor every day."

Rev1 at The Peninsula is supported by the City of Columbus and Downtown Columbus, Inc. (DCI), and is a key component of the region's economic development strategy to attract and retain high-growth companies in downtown Columbus.

To explore membership opportunities or learn more about Rev1 at The Peninsula, visit rev1ventures.com/peninsula.

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in Saas/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies. From day one, Rev1 helps startups move faster and grow smarter by validating markets, gaining traction, and becoming venture ready. A catalyst for early-stage growth, Rev1 connects founders to the mentors, partners, and early customers that accelerate progress and position startups to attract investors. With hands-on support, a powerful network, and collaborative spaces designed for growth, Rev1 gives startups the foundation to build stronger and scale. For more information, visit https://www.rev1ventures.com.

SOURCE Rev1 Ventures