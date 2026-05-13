Rev1-Supported Founders Generated $718MM in Economic Impact Amid Challenging Venture Market

New company formation, startup scaling, and founder growth contributed to more than $7.51B in cumulative economic impact across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a challenging 2025 venture capital environment, particularly for founders raising pre-seed and seed funding, Central Ohio startups continued to demonstrate resilience, momentum, and growth. While venture investment nationally became increasingly concentrated among a small number of companies and coastal ecosystems, Central Ohio companies still raised $348 million across 55 deals in 2025, reflecting the continued strength of the region's innovation economy.

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in Saas/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies.

Against that backdrop, founders supported by Rev1 Ventures, the Midwest venture studio partnering with innovators in SaaS/AI, deep tech, and life sciences, generated $718 million in total economic impact in 2025, as Central Ohio startups continued advancing from early traction to scalable growth.

Rev1's 2025 Impact Report highlights that momentum, with supported founders generating $174 million in revenue, contributing to $274 million in exits, and creating or retaining 841 jobs. Collectively, Rev1 client companies now employ more than 2,700 people - equivalent to a top-20 regional employer based on workforce size.

Since 2013, Rev1-supported founders have generated $7.51 billion in cumulative economic impact, reflecting both the continued formation of new venture-backed companies and the sustained growth of startups scaling into larger, more established businesses.

The organization also reported an exceptionally high client satisfaction score, highlighting the continued demand for Rev1's venture development model and founder support programs.

"These results reflect the strength and resilience of founders building high-growth companies in Central Ohio during one of the most challenging venture markets in recent years," said Tom Walker, CEO of Rev1 Ventures. "Even as early-stage capital became harder to access nationally, founders in our ecosystem continued gaining traction, generating revenue, creating jobs, and positioning themselves for long-term scale. That's exactly what Rev1 was built to do - help high-potential startups move from early validation to becoming venture-ready growth companies."

A major milestone in that long-term strategy was the 2025 launch of Rev1 at The Peninsula, the organization's new founder-focused innovation hub designed to support the next generation of software and advanced technology startups. Developed in partnership with the City of Columbus and Downtown Columbus, Inc., the space positions Columbus as home to one of the nation's largest city-supported innovation centers dedicated to high-growth technology companies.

Rev1 will further highlight its 2025 Impact Report and new innovation hub during its upcoming Customer to Capital Accelerator Community Celebration on Wednesday, May 20, from 5–6:30 p.m. The event will bring together founders, investors, mentors, and community leaders to celebrate the latest graduates of Rev1's tech accelerator and showcase emerging startups building in Central Ohio.

To learn more about Rev1 Ventures and its founder-focused venture studio model, visit:

Rev1 Ventures.com

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in Saas/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies. From day one, Rev1 helps startups move faster and grow smarter by validating markets, gaining traction, and becoming venture ready. A catalyst for early-stage growth, Rev1 connects founders to the mentors, partners, and early customers that accelerate progress and position startups to attract investors. With hands-on support, a powerful network, and collaborative spaces designed for growth, Rev1 gives startups the foundation to build stronger and scale.

SOURCE Rev1 Ventures