Rev1's Downtown Columbus Innovation Hub Marks Milestone as RWX Becomes First Scaleup Tenant

More than 50 New Members Join Since Launch as Rev1 at The Peninsula Becomes a Catalyst for High-Growth Startups

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev1 Ventures is building on the early success of Rev1 at The Peninsula, the founder-focused innovation hub designed to help software and advanced technology startups grow faster and more effectively. Just two months after opening, the hub has already reached major milestones: welcoming more than 50 members and announcing RWX as the first company to sign a lease for a Scaleup Suite, solidifying its role as a catalyst for high-growth startups in downtown Columbus.

"The Peninsula is designed for founders at every stage, from first-time entrepreneurs to companies, like RWX, that are at a pivotal point in their growth," said Dan Manges, co-founder and CEO of RWX. "With right-sized offices, shared amenities, and day-to-day connections with other founders, it provides the mentorship, community, and resources needed to scale successfully."

The second floor Scaleup Suites range from 1,900 to 3,500 square feet and are designed to support companies ready to grow while staying aligned with their budgets and needs. The first-floor is 14,500 square feet of professional work and collaboration space, including a founder lounge, event space, and flexible membership options.

Member and serial entrepreneur Yon Raz-Fridman, who has nearly two decades of experience building venture-backed technology companies, sees the value in The Peninsula. "Where you work is an important part of growing a business, particularly in today's environment. This space creates an environment where founders can stay focused, learn from each other, and tap into a community that understands the challenges of building and scaling a company."

Research on early-stage startups shows that companies using physical workspaces grew their revenue 3.5x faster, and startups leveraging Rev1's innovation spaces in the past raised 2.5x more capital than other startups.

"Seeing the community grow so quickly and welcoming RWX as our first Scaleup Suite tenant shows the value of this space for downtown Columbus and our vision for what's possible is coming to fruition," said Tom Walker, CEO of Rev1 Ventures. "This momentum proves that founder-focused infrastructure, mentorship, and connections drive real results for startups and the region alike."

Supported by the City of Columbus and Downtown Columbus, Inc. (DCI), Rev1 at The Peninsula is a key component of the region's economic development strategy, advancing innovation and attracting startup founders to Downtown Columbus. To explore membership opportunities or learn more, visit www.rev1ventures.com/peninsula.

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in SaaS/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies. From day one, Rev1 helps startups move faster and grow smarter by validating markets, gaining traction, and becoming venture ready. A catalyst for early-stage growth, Rev1 connects founders to the mentors, partners, and early customers that accelerate progress and position startups to attract investors. With hands-on support, a powerful network, and collaborative spaces designed for growth, Rev1 gives startups the foundation to build stronger and scale. For more information, visit https://www.rev1ventures.com.

SOURCE Rev1 Ventures