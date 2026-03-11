Rev1 Energy and Tracker Technologies Anchor HVM Racing's IndyCar Nuclear Clean Air Energy and Medicine Campaign

Partnership links high-performance motorsports with nuclear energy innovation and life-saving medical isotopes.

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HVM Racing and its Nuclear Clean Air Energy and Medicine Campaign (NCAEM), together with anchor partners Rev1 Energy and Tracker Technologies, today announced the campaign's return to the NTT INDYCAR Series. The initiative appears on the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet driven by Rinus VeeKay in the 2026 season.

The NCAEM Campaign leverages the global platform of IndyCar racing to connect high-performance engineering advocacy to aid the nuclear renaissance. As AI, electrification, automation, and data infrastructure drive rising demand, reliable high density, carbon-free energy generation is foundational for future stability. As next-generation reactors (SMRs, advanced modular designs) near deployment, public understanding and support will be crucial to accelerate projects and attract the skilled workforce needed.

Beyond electricity generation, nuclear technologies also play a vital role in healthcare. Nuclear medicine enables advanced diagnostic imaging and targeted cancer treatments used by millions of patients each year. Medical isotopes produced in nuclear reactors support PET imaging and life-saving radiotherapies. Lutetium-177, a critical isotope used in targeted cancer therapies, is one example of how nuclear science supports modern precision medicine.

As anchor sponsors, Rev1 Energy and Tracker Technologies support practical solutions that enable next-generation nuclear deployment, infrastructure resilience, digital integration, and clean-energy workforce development. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and long-term energy leadership.

"I am thrilled to be an anchor partner in bringing back this campaign at a critically relevant time for our industry," said Ricky Ehrgott, CEO of Rev1 Energy and Tracker Technologies. "Energy demand continues to grow, and nuclear power must remain front and center in that discussion. Nuclear technologies are also critical to modern healthcare, from advanced diagnostics to targeted therapies."

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington attracts significant live and broadcast audiences and provides a platform for the campaign's mission to highlight clean energy and life-saving nuclear medicine.

Rev1 Energy

Rev1 Energy is a technology-driven consulting engineering firm dedicated to shaping the future of energy infrastructure.

Tracker Technologies

Tracker Technologies, an Oracle Partner, develops project delivery software for complex industrial and energy projects.

