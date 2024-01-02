Rev1 Energy Expands Service Portfolio with the Acquisition of Engineered Electrical Services

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev1 Energy, a leading services provider to the industrial energy industry, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Engineered Electrical Services, a prominent electrical services provider based in Mulberry, Florida. This strategic acquisition further extends Rev1's integrated services approach, including mission-critical electrical contracting engineering and design-build services for energy projects.

Acquiring an electrical services engineering contractor has long been a goal for the Tampa-based organization. By combining Rev1 Energy's innovative software technology, in-house talent, and competent, professional field teams- known as the T3 strategy- with EES's expertise in electrical engineering, construction, and arc flash services, this collaboration will unlock new opportunities for both organizations and provide more value to clients through one point of contact.

With this merger, Rev1 Energy strengthens its position as an integrated services provider for the energy industry, offering end-to-end services encompassing commissioning on demand, technology, operations, and electrical services. Engineered Electrical Services brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in delivering cutting-edge electrical engineering solutions that have helped numerous commercial and industrial projects run smoother.

"This has been a personal goal of mine since day one at Rev1 Energy," said Ricky Ehrgott, CEO of Rev1 Energy. "I have always felt electrical contracting services was a critical missing piece of our business. By adding EES to the Rev1 family, we can confidently deliver electrical engineering, construction, and commissioning, all within the T3 framework that has proven so effective for our clients. Along with our innovative contracting models, we can deliver a value to clients that is unmatched in the industry, both onshore and offshore. Thrilled doesn't describe the level of enthusiasm I have for the possibilities that will come with the integration of these two companies."

Clients of both Rev1 Energy and EES can look forward to an expanded catalog of services including full-service commissioning and startup, Electrical Engineering Design/Build Services, Switchgear Maintenance, Breaker Testing & Current Injection, Arc Flash Risk Assessments, NFPA 70E – 2024 Training, Job Safety Analysis, Lock Out Tag Out, Job Safety Briefings, Electrical Maintenance, Electrical Troubleshooting, Electrical Construction, Infrared Surveys, Lightning Protection, Earth Ground Testing, Ground Continuity Testing For Motors, P&ID creation, Protective Relaying, Power System Short-Circuit And Coordination Studies, and a seamless customer experience. The combined expertise of the two organizations will facilitate the development of innovative solutions that address the evolving energy landscape.

