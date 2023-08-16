Rev1 Takes T-3 Strategy to UK with New Local Entity

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev1 Energy reached another significant milestone in 2023 after making the final investment decision to expand officially into the European markets with a hub in Aberdeen, Scotland, UK. Rev1 Energy's presence has grown over the past several years on the world's stage from Asia to the Middle East, and now to Europe. Rev1, founded in 2001 by commissioning engineers, has a deep history rooted in commissioning and startup. As Rev1 has grown, the organization has expanded into several areas including construction and commissioning managed services, consultancy, software technology, and operations. The expansion into the UK is the latest growth initiative for the 22-year-old organization.

Ricky Ehrgott, CEO of Rev1 Energy, said, "It's exciting to be expanding again, and this time in the UK. With such a rich heritage, both culturally and in terms of being one of the first real locales for offshore oil & gas, it's exciting to bring our unique and innovative T-3 approach, which has proven to be a success in the Gulf of Mexico and around the world, to the UK market to assist in the resurgence of North Sea operations."

Martyn Canham, the company's Chief Delivery Officer, and longtime previous resident of Aberdeen, will lead the delivery of the new local entity. Canham expressed his enthusiasm about the venture, stating, "Returning to Aberdeen with Rev1 Energy feels like a homecoming. The North Sea and surrounding regions hold immense potential, and our T-3 strategy aligns perfectly with the challenges and opportunities here. We are committed to not only providing top-notch services but also fostering collaboration within the local industry."

The T-3 strategy, which stands for "Technology, Talent and Teams" has been a cornerstone of Rev1 Energy's success. The expansion into the UK market comes at a time of renewed interest and investment in the North Sea's oil and gas and new energy sector. With proven success and a diverse energy portfolio, Rev1 Energy aims to contribute to the region's growth by delivering efficient and innovative solutions across the whole energy value chain.

As the team takes root in the UK, they look forward to building lasting relationships, driving technological advancements, and playing a vital role in the evolution of the energy value chain landscape.

