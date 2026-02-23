Rev1 Ventures Launches Downtown Columbus Innovation Hub to Accelerate High-Growth Tech Startups

Rev1 at The Peninsula is the largest city-supported innovation center in the nation focused on software and advanced technology entrepreneurship

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus is solidifying its reputation as a national leader in startup innovation with the official opening of Rev1 at The Peninsula , a founder-focused innovation hub designed to help software and advanced technology startups grow faster and more effectively. Supported by the City of Columbus and Downtown Columbus, Inc. (DCI), the space marks a growing frontier in Downtown's employment landscape, bringing startup founders to the city's commercial core. Leaders see it as a model for the future of work, providing startups with the professional environment, connections, and resources they need to thrive in today's innovation economy.

"We want downtown Columbus to thrive, and Rev1 at The Peninsula is an important player in that effort," said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. "We want more density, more connection between founders, customers, capital, and talent – and it's part of our long-term plans to make the area a part of a larger regional innovation ecosystem."

The innovation center is designed for promising founders to work alongside other entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, and the Rev1 team. Research from Rev1 shows that startups leveraging its innovation space and network raise 2.5 times more capital and generate 3.5 times higher revenue than peers outside the ecosystem.

"Rev1 at The Peninsula represents the future of both Rev1 and growth of the region's innovation ecosystem," said Kristy Campbell, President and COO of Rev1 Ventures. "The way people work and how tech companies scale has fundamentally changed, and this space reflects that shift. This is more than an office, it's a catalyst for innovation, designed to accelerate high-growth startups to succeed in 2026 and beyond."

The first floor offers 14,500 square feet of professional work and collaboration space for early-stage companies, including a founder lounge that provides a comfortable work environment with the amenities of home. Membership options are flexible and structured with founder-friendly rates. The space also includes a large event space, where Rev1 will deliver its venture studio programs and pitch events. It will also be open to ecosystem partners, including co-investors, mentors, and vetted service providers.

The second floor is home to the Rev1 Capital team. The 28,600 square feet of space includes first-of-its-kind Scaleup Suites for growing teams who want to work alongside other founders and Rev1's broader network. The suites, ranging from 1,900 to 3,500 square feet, combine dedicated offices with shared collaboration areas and amenities designed to support growth while allowing companies to align their office footprint with their needs and budgets. Scaleup Suites have founder-friendly rates and lease terms.

"This is the continued evolution of the economic development plan for the region, and an extension of Rev1's mission to help drive more investment in our region," said Tom Walker, CEO of Rev1 Ventures. "By bringing this innovation ecosystem downtown, The Peninsula increases startup density and cements Columbus' position as a top city for entrepreneurship and innovation."

"The opening of Rev1 Ventures' Innovation Hub accelerates Downtown Columbus as a destination for scaling startups and established headquarters," added Amy Taylor, President of Downtown Columbus, Inc. "Located on The Peninsula, where the central business district meets the maker-driven energy of Franklinton, the Innovation Hub reinforces Downtown as a place to build companies and careers."

Rev1 at The Peninsula builds upon the region's economic development strategy for supporting innovation, including Rev1's long-standing innovation center on the Scitech campus along with the Innovation District at The Ohio State University, in partnership with JobsOhio, and other regional partnerships in New Albany, Dublin, Hilliard and beyond.

Thoughtful input from development and design partners including Daimler, Mode, and Sketch Blue helped shape the space to meet the evolving needs of software and advanced technology startups and builds upon Rev1's impressive track record of success in driving innovation in the region. Over the past decade, Rev1 has supported more than 1,400 startups, including funding 150 unique companies, generating $3.3 billion in economic impact in Columbus and over $7 billion statewide.

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in Saas/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies. From day one, Rev1 helps startups move faster and grow smarter by validating markets, gaining traction, and becoming venture ready. A catalyst for early-stage growth, Rev1 connects founders to the mentors, partners, and early customers that accelerate progress and position startups to attract investors. With hands-on support, a powerful network, and collaborative spaces designed for growth, Rev1 gives startups the foundation to build stronger and scale. For more information, visit https://www.rev1ventures.com .

About the City of Columbus

Columbus is the 15th largest city in the United States and one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the Midwest. With a diverse economy and strong neighborhoods, Columbus is nationally recognized for its affordability, quality of life and proactive approach to fostering growth to benefit all residents. Under Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's leadership, Columbus is building an equitable and prosperous future as America's Opportunity City.

About Downtown Columbus, Inc.

Downtown Columbus, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to lead city-changing projects and collaborations that improve the connectivity, livability, and inclusivity of the Downtown Columbus experience. Downtown Columbus, Inc. drives development and progress of the Downtown Columbus Strategic Plan, working across sectors toward the vision for Downtown Columbus to become a neighborhood of connected, people-first urban districts that can be enjoyed by all. Learn more at downtowncolumbus.com .

