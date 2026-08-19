Rev1 Ventures Named Among America's Best Incubators & Accelerators by TIME

Rev1 is highest-ranked Ohio organization on the national list

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev1 Ventures, the Midwest venture studio that partners with innovators in SaaS/AI, deep tech, and life sciences, today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural America's Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026 list. Rev1 is the highest-ranked Ohio-based organization included, underscoring its track record of helping founders turn early-stage ideas into scalable companies. The national recognition is based on alumni evaluations, organizational track record, and recommendations from startup investors and experienced entrepreneurs.

Rev1's founder-focused approach pairs venture development with mentorship, corporate connections and access to a broad network of experienced founders, investors and business leaders. Its Customer to Capital Accelerator is the 14-week program specifically designed to help founders build scalable business models, gain meaningful customer traction, and position themselves to raise capital. Program participants achieve a 15x increase in customer revenue and a 40% increase in capital attracted, positioning them for follow-on funding at nearly four times the benchmark rate.

"Ohio is a true hub of innovation, and seeing several Ohio organizations earn a spot on TIME's national ranking shows just how much is happening across our state," said Julia Dewey, Chief Partnerships Officer at Rev1 Ventures. "At Rev1, we have the privilege of working alongside founders here in Columbus and across the state at some of the earliest and most important stages of their journey. It is inspiring to see fellow Ohio organizations recognized alongside us, and speaks to the depth of our ecosystem. We're proud to be part of that work and to see Ohio's founders and innovators getting national attention."

Rev1's impact extends beyond individual companies. Since launching in 2013, Rev1 has supported more than 1,700 startups, funded over 200 unique companies, and helped generate more than $7.7 billion in economic impact statewide. Rev1's work is made possible through the continued support of the State of Ohio's Third Frontier program and the organization's dedicated funding partners, whose investment fuels the founders, programs, and outcomes reflected in this recognition.

For more information on Rev1 and how it is helping founders build and scale, visit www.rev1ventures.com.

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in SaaS/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies. From day one, Rev1 helps startups move faster and grow smarter by validating markets, gaining traction, and becoming venture ready. A catalyst for early-stage growth, Rev1 connects founders to the mentors, partners, and early customers that accelerate progress and position startups to attract investors. With hands-on support, a powerful network, and collaborative spaces designed for growth, Rev1 gives startups the foundation to build stronger and scale. For more information, visit https://www.rev1ventures.com.

SOURCE Rev1 Ventures