REVA PROJECTS LLC Offers Hope with Temporary Housing Units

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When disaster strikes, REVA PROJECTS LLC offers more than just shelter; it offers dignity, safety, and hope. Inspired by personal challenges, founder Mariya Reva-Tamburrino turned crisis into purpose, designing innovative, rapidly deployable shelters that prioritize people's needs – and their humanity.

REVA PROJECTS LLC provides temporary shelters for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Reva shelters are designed to address homelessness, refugee crises, extreme weather occurrences, and other emergency situations.

"The concept was born in 2012 after Superstorm Sandy when my parents were stuck in an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York for a week," said Reva-Tamburrino. "They had no heat, no power, and were sharing food with their neighbors. They could not evacuate because they had pets, and other neighbors had medical conditions that would have made it impossible to live in a group housing setting. That's when the idea clicked of building shelters that ensure privacy and personal needs are met in times of emergency."

The REVA PROJECTS team designed modules that can be installed as individual lodgings or combined into multiple-unit dwellings. Each structure was carefully planned to allow assembly by two people in under three hours. The Reva Cold Shelter, designed by Max Borshchevskiy for REVA PROJECTS, is the company's inaugural product.

"The modules can be assembled with gloves on in arctic settings," Borshchevskiy said. "The applied aluminum grade ensures the frame remains durable yet lightweight. The material is recyclable, temperature- and corrosion-resistant, radiation-protected, and easy to clean. The front door of the structure can even be used as an emergency floatation device in case of a flood. We're proud to say all materials used are sustainably sourced from NATO countries."

The structure can endure temperatures as low as -22 degrees F/-30 degrees C. The sloped roof is aerodynamically shaped to withstand winds up to 180 mph/290 kph and to shed heavy snow loads. This design maximizes headroom inside the shelter, allowing for bunk beds to be placed along the south wall, where maximum natural light and heat are expected.

The top of the Reva Cold Shelter is shielded by marine-grade PVC vinyl. The soft cover also features waterproof zippers.

In extreme cold and high-altitude climates, the structure must be elevated and secured against winds. There are four footing options: rock, sand, mud/clay, and ice. Reva shelters can be deployed using any international power grid or generator and are capable of off-grid use. The Reva Cold Shelter supports add-on heating and air conditioning units and is operated by a power load center of 35 amps or more. Solar panels and battery systems are also available for sustainable off-grid power. Shelters feature interior LED lighting, which illuminates interior areas, while the reflective exterior offers visibility from evacuation vehicles.

The standard three-module configuration fits six people, has a 165-square-foot/15.329-square-meter interior, and weighs 1,940lb/880kg. REVA PROJECTS LLC developed a system that enables the frame to be flat-packed to fit within common shipping container sizes.

REVA PROJECTS LLC is a woman-owned international design studio and manufacturer of transitional architecture structures and emergency shelters, including the revolutionary Reva Cold Shelter, a customizable housing unit that adapts to the diverse requirements of those who need it most. Traditional disaster relief and temporary shelters often overlook the unique challenges of individuals in crisis. Many require space for pets, medical care, or mental health support – needs that demand privacy and adaptability. REVA PROJECTS LLC addresses these needs with a sustainable, environmentally conscious approach. The Reva Cold Shelter is built on cutting-edge design principles for enhanced thermal efficiency and structural integrity in arctic conditions. To learn more, visit RevaProjectsLLC.com.

