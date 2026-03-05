Revalesio to Present Advances in Stroke Treatment with RNS60 at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Annual Meeting

Company to Highlight Imaging Biomarkers for Cytoprotection and Post Hoc Analysis from Phase 2 RESCUE Clinical Trial; RNS60 Led to Shorter Hospital Stays in Acute Ischemic Stroke Subjects Enrolled within 12 Hours of Stroke Onset

TACOMA, Wash., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalesio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for acute and chronic neurological disorders, today announced its participation in the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Annual Meeting on March 5 in Bethesda, MD. Revalesio will contribute to two scientific sessions focused on reinvigorating the stroke therapeutic landscape and advancing the neurotherapeutics pipeline.

Advancing Stroke Therapeutics: Biomarkers and Investment Momentum

Revalesio's acting Chief Medical Officer, Jordan Dubow, M.D., will present in a panel session titled "Rejuvenating and Re-Investing in Stroke Therapeutics." His presentation, "Use of Post EVT Imaging as a Biomarker for Cytoprotection," will showcase data from Revalesio's RESCUE Phase 2 clinical trial, demonstrating how reductions in infarct growth and final infarct volume, or brain tissue loss, following endovascular thrombectomy (EVT; clot removal) were correlated with improved functional outcomes at 90 days for patients enrolled within 12 hours of stroke onset who received a dose of 1.0 mL/kg/hr (high dose) of RNS60 for 48 hours.

In particular, the presentation will highlight the company's innovative use of early post-EVT MRI to establish a baseline infarct volume after blood flow has been reestablished. Quantifying the size of a stroke after EVT enables an accurate comparative assessment of the ability of any intervention to slow the growth of a stroke following current standard of care. In the Phase 2 RESCUE trial, treatment with high-dose RNS60 demonstrated a 50% reduction (nominal p<0.05) in brain tissue loss, which correlated with favorable clinical outcomes at 90 days as measured by the Modified Rankin Scale (mRS). These data reinforce the clinical relevance of imaging-based biomarkers and are consistent with published literature linking infarct size to long-term functional recovery.

"Stroke care has improved dramatically with the success of EVT. However, patients who have a large vessel ischemic stroke still have less than a 50 percent likelihood of achieving a good functional outcome," said Dr. Dubow. "By integrating imaging biomarkers in early-phase clinical trials, we can more effectively identify which innovative therapeutics, including RNS60, merit advancement into larger, appropriately powered clinical trials designed to demonstrate meaningful clinical benefit. Our pending Phase 3 program builds on this strategy by incorporating imaging-based measures of tissue rescue alongside established clinical endpoints. We are proud to be at the forefront of this next phase of stroke treatment innovation."

The 90-minute session will bring together leading experts across academia, industry, and regulatory agencies to discuss the future of stroke drug development. Featured speakers include:

Dr. Sean Savitz, "Why Stroke is at the Right Point for Large Pharma Investment"

Dr. David Liebeskind, "Effective Biomarkers in Early Phase Clinical Trials in Acute Stroke"

Dr. Kris Kuchenbecher, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, "Emerging Therapies in Stroke"

Dr. Jordan Dubow, Revalesio, "Use of Post EVT Imaging as a Biomarker for Cytoprotection"

Each presentation will be followed by individual Q&A, concluding with a 30-minute panel discussion featuring all speakers alongside representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

New Data from the RESCUE Trial: Impact on Recovery Outcomes

In a separate session titled "Neurotherapeutics Pipeline Presentations," Andreas Kalmas, Ph.D., Vice President of Drug Development at Revalesio, will present "Post Hoc Analysis of RESCUE Trial Shows Shortened Hospital Stay and Higher Rate of Discharge to Home in Participants Treated with RNS60."

The presentation will highlight findings from a post hoc analysis of the Phase 2 RESCUE trial evaluating RNS60 in participants with acute ischemic stroke undergoing EVT within 12 hours since stroke onset. The analysis demonstrated that participants treated with high-dose RNS60 plus EVT versus EVT alone experienced:

4.8 days earlier discharge from the hospital (p=0.022)

55% of patients were discharged to home vs 21%

72% of subjects had a good outcome compared to 37% on placebo based on dichotomized modified Rankin Scale (0-2) at Day 90. The Modified Rankin Scale is a clinical scale that measures the degree of disability or dependence in daily activities following a stroke, ranging from 0 (no symptoms) to 6 (death).

Addressing a Global Health Challenge

Stroke remains a leading cause of disability and death worldwide, with the majority of patients ineligible for or lacking timely access to current acute interventions. Only approximately 20% of individuals with ischemic stroke qualify for existing treatments such as EVT or thrombolytics, leaving many at risk for long-term neurological impairment. Through RNS60 and its broader development pipeline, Revalesio is working to expand treatment possibilities and improve outcomes for patients affected by stroke and other neurological conditions.

About RNS60

RNS60 is a proprietary, oxygen-enriched saline with demonstrated cytoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties that supports mitochondria function and structure. The treatment is being developed as an adjunctive therapy for acute ischemic stroke and in other neurological conditions, such as ALS and Alzheimer's Disease. The company is preparing to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial of RNS60 in acute ischemic stroke based on promising Phase 2 data showing reduced brain tissue loss, improved functional outcomes, and less days in the hospital. RNS60 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

About Revalesio

Revalesio is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to change the future of treatment for acute and chronic neurological disorders. The company's lead clinical program for RNS60 is ischemic stroke with additional programs in ALS and other neurological disorders. The company's pioneering technology, founded in fluid physics, modulates fundamental mechanisms involved with proper cellular function to slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit revalesio.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

