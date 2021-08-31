Revalize Expands Portfolio with New Acquisitions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors, and their specifiers, today announced the expansion of its solution portfolio through the acquisition of four companies: Attainia Holdings, Inc.; BCA Technologies, Inc.; LeadMethod, Inc.; and MicroD, LLC. With these acquisitions, Revalize now enables the revenue operations of more than 9,000 customers worldwide.

These four businesses extend Revalize's reach in both manufacturing sectors and revenue operations functionality:

Attainia is the market-leading medical equipment planning solution that connects hospitals, consultants, suppliers, and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) with a catalog of over 70,000 medical devices and other healthcare equipment.

BCA Technologies is a platform that connects building product manufacturers to the broader architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) value chain.

LeadMethod is a powerful lead management solution that drives distributor engagement, accelerating revenue for manufacturers and distributors alike.

MicroD is a leading platform that connects home furnishings manufacturers with their distribution channel and includes eCommerce, CPQ, and visualization capabilities.

Attainia and BCA Technologies add significantly to Revalize's existing base of Medical Device and Building Product Manufacturer (BPM) customers, while MicroD creates a strong entry point to the home furnishings sector. Revalize's portfolio of revenue operations functionality now benefits from extended capabilities in lead management, eCommerce, and planning design construction (PDC) tools. These extensions reinforce Revalize's leadership position in sector-specific revenue operations solutions for manufacturers, their distributors, and their specifiers.

"These four businesses have deep industry expertise, earned through decades of experience serving their respective sectors, and we are excited to welcome their teams and customers to Revalize," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "The customers of these businesses will benefit from the greater scale of Revalize's support and services capabilities, as well as from a larger portfolio of solutions that can help them accelerate revenue and profitability. Revalize's existing customers will also enjoy a greater range of solutions. For example, the channel partner engagement solutions from LeadMethod are applicable to nearly every manufacturer and distributor customer of Revalize."

Learn more about Revalize and its products at www.revalizesoftware.com.

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

