Revalize Introduces Partner Program to Empower Industry Collaboration and Sustainable Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, a worldwide leader in CAD, CPQ, and PLM software solutions for manufacturers, today introduced its newly developed Partner Program. This initiative is designed to empower partners to unlock new growth opportunities, navigate the evolving challenges of the manufacturing sector, and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.

The Revalize Partner Program provides a structured framework for collaborative growth, combining advanced tools, shared expertise, and new opportunities for partners to expand their global market reach.

"In an industry facing expanding complexity and demand for speed to market, partnerships have become increasingly important to ensure manufacturers receive the value they require to succeed," said Mike Sabin, CEO of Revalize. "With the Revalize Partner Program, we're providing our partners far more than access to our CAD, PLM, and CPQ portfolio. We're equipping them with the tools, insights, and enablement they need to excel in their markets, unlock new revenue streams, and ultimately deliver measurably better results for their customers."

Key benefits of the Revalize Partner Program include:

Access to Industry-Leading Solutions with Cross-Sell Potential: A broad, best-in-class software portfolio, including CAD, PLM, and CPQ, enables partners to deliver end-to-end digital solutions and expand account value.

A broad, best-in-class software portfolio, including CAD, PLM, and CPQ, enables partners to deliver end-to-end digital solutions and expand account value. Collaborative Growth Model: Shared success through Revalize's resources and expertise accelerates business outcomes.

Shared success through Revalize's resources and expertise accelerates business outcomes. Global Market Expansion: Partners join a global network committed to innovation and operational excellence.

"Partnership is more than a business model; it is a mindset," said Dr. Philipp Uscharewitz, Global Channel Partner Director at Revalize. "Our vision is to build an ecosystem where shared expertise and innovation translate directly into real growth for every partner."

A Future-Focused Approach

With companies investing heavily in digital transformation, the demand for integrated, compliance-ready solutions has never been higher. The Revalize Partner Program positions partners to capitalize on these trends, offering a diverse pipeline of opportunities across industries such as manufacturing, engineering, food & beverage, and energy.

Learn more about the program and upcoming opportunities at https://revalizesoftware.com/revalize-partners/.

About Revalize

Revalize is transforming the future of manufacturing through a comprehensive suite of software, including solutions for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Computer-Aided Design (CAD). Built to streamline the path from concept to cash, Revalize empowers manufacturers to reduce complexity, accelerate speed to market, and achieve greater business outcomes. As a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg, Revalize is committed to scaling innovation and delivering enhanced customer value across the global manufacturing value chain.

Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

