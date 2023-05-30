Revamp Medical secures Series A Funding to support clinical trials for its Doraya™ catheter for treating heart failure patients

NETANYA, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revamp Medical, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage medical technology company committed to developing solutions for Heart Failure congestion management, today announced closing of a Series A preferred stock financing led by KCK Medtech. Major existing investors Arkin and Accelmed also participated in the financing as well as Michael Berman, which will support continued development of the Revamp clinical program.

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive disease in which the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood to the body, and affects nearly 6.5m Americans, with approximately 1m new cases annually. Revamp Medical's initial product targets patients in acute Heart Failure, a sudden worsening of the condition which requires emergency care, resulting in over 1m hospitalizations annually in the USA. The company is recruiting patients for the DORAYA-HF EFS study by cardiologists at several US heart failure programs. "Patients with acute heart failure are extremely challenging to treat, particularly when congestion persists despite our best medical efforts," said Dr. Eugene S. Chung, an Advanced Heart Failure cardiologist and Chief of Cardiology at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, who enrolled the first patient in the US Early Feasibility Study (EFS). "The Doraya™ catheter represents a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of acute Heart Failure," he said.

The Doraya catheter is placed temporarily in the inferior vena cava just below the renal veins. Clinicians can manage venous system hemodynamics by using the Doraya which is intended to reduce renal afterload, central venous pressure, and venous return, which may enhance blood flow through the kidneys and improve diuresis. "We are pleased to report that our recently published first-in-human results demonstrated safety and initial evidence of improved hemodynamics, diuresis, and congestion relief" said Yael Shohat, Revamp CEO. (https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacbts.2023.02.010)

"The Doraya catheter is a straightforward and simple to deploy solution for an extremely prevalent and challenging patient population. We are excited to partner with Revamp Medical as they continue to expand their clinical program and validate the safety and efficacy of the Doraya catheter," said John White, Managing Director with KCK Medtech.

Revamp Medical is a privately held medical technology company committed to developing solutions for acute Heart Failure congestion management. The Company has developed the Doraya catheter, a temporary venous catheter system designed to enable clinician control over renal afterload, central venous pressure, and venous return to address unmet needs in management of Acute Heart Failure. Incorporated in 2016, Revamp Medical is headquartered in Israel.

