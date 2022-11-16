Revamped Farmer's Organic Gin Produced Farm To Glass In Idaho Launching Across The United States

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Imports is launching a revamped Farmer's Organic Gin produced in partnership with a family farm and a world-class organic distillery, both located in Idaho. With hemp seed as one of its botanicals, this product will be available for sale throughout the United States.

Discover Farmer’s Organic Gin. Farmer's Organic Gin makes an impeccable martini, a classic cocktail that's seen a huge resurgence.

Farmer's Organic Gin is USDA certified organic, gluten free and contains no carbs or sugar. It features a beautiful blend of thoughtfully chosen botanicals including Juniper, Elderflower, Hemp Seed, Lemongrass, Coriander, Rose, Angelica Root, and other Select Botanicals. Farmer's Organic Gin is made entirely in Idaho. USDA certified organic wheat grown at 1,000 Springs Mill Farm in Buhl is sent to Distilled Resources in Rigby, where the grain is fermented and distilled into a pristine base spirit that is then steeped in botanicals.

At the helm of 1,000 Springs Mill Farm is 3rd generation family farmer Tim Cornie. "I'm grateful to the Farmer's Gin people for their desire to support our mission to make quality organic food accessible to all. I appreciate their trusting us to supply the organic wheat used to create this outstanding gin," said Cornie.

"We can go from organic wheat to a finished bottle of Farmer's Organic Gin in six days while using water drawn exclusively from our well in the Snake River Aquifer," said Gray Ottley, Distiller & President of Distilled Resources. "After over 34 years in business, we found that the quality of the agricultural material – most notably the organic wheat as well as the remarkable botanicals we select – is by far one of the most important parts of creating a premium organic gin. We pride ourselves on working closely with local organic farmers. Tim Cornie and his partner Kurt Mason are committed to growing exceptional organic grain by using their modern and responsible farming methods to achieve the highest quality possible," remarked Ottley.

Chatham Imports President Joseph J. Magliocco commented, "In our 15 years of selling organic spirits, the Chatham team has never been more excited about offering one. To have the opportunity to work with extraordinary farmers Tim Cornie and Kurt Mason, who grow exceptional organic grain, and a truly gifted distiller like Gray Ottley is a dream come true. We think that the result of this collaboration is a wonderful gin with unique flavor that sets it apart."

Farmer's Organic Gin is bottled at 93.4 proof (46.7% ABV) and is available for a suggested retail price of $34.99.

About Chatham Imports

Headquartered in Manhattan's Flatiron District, Chatham represents a portfolio of quality-focused spirits, wine, and beer labels. In addition to Farmer's Organic Gin, Chatham's spirits brands include Michter's American Whiskey and its Legacy Series consisting of Bomberger's Declaration Bourbon and Shenk's Homestead Sour Mash, Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Crop Harvest Earth Organic Vodka, Foro Amaro and Vermouth, Martí Autentico Rum, and Faretti Biscotti Liqueur. Chatham's wine offerings are led by Santa Marina and Tuffo, while the portfolio is rounded out with New Amsterdam Beer. Chatham's subsidiaries include Michter's Shively and Michter's Fort Nelson distilleries in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as Michter's 205-acre farm and operations in Springfield, Kentucky. Chatham products are sold in all 50 United States as well as approximately 65 foreign markets spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.chathamimports.com.

About 1,000 Springs Mill Farm

Locally owned 1000 Springs Mill Farm in Buhl, Idaho is an organic and non-GMO farming organization and food producer. Owners Tim Cornie and Kurt Mason as well as their team grow USDA-certified organic wheat, beans and other crops that they package into their own nutrition bars, cereals, and other products sold under the 1,000 Springs Mill Farm brand. The Mason and Cornie families have been farming in Idaho's Magic Valley for three generations. They are regarded as pioneer partners in the local organic farming movement due to their focus on responsible and renewable methods. For more information, please visit www.1000springsmill.com.

About Distilled Resources, Inc.

Led by Founder & Distiller Gray Ottley, Distilled Resources, Inc. (DRINC) is an Idaho corporation that has produced super premium beverage vodkas and gins since 1988. Founded around processing the famous Idaho® Potato, Distilled Resources became the first distillery in the United States to be certified organic in 1999, prior to the USDA establishment of the National Organic Program (NOP) in 2000. DRINC uses a proprietary batch fermentation and continuous fractional distillation four-column system for highly engineered control over the quality of the finished organic spirits. Today DRINC is a farm to bottle partner for premium brands able to produce certified organic wheat spirits within a 300 foot distillery radius for complete control over all aspects of quality and ultimate taste. For more information, please visit www.waytogoidaho.com.

