Revamped Leadership Takes the Helm at Diamond Warranty: New Team Promises Fresh Start and Proven Success

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Warranty Corporation undergoes a significant transformation as a new stakeholder group assumes control, bringing with them decades of experience from successful ventures spanning 86 years.

The transition, initiated in July 2022, marks the beginning of a new era for Diamond Warranty. With a complete revitalization of the management team, new policies, and a restoration of Diamond's ethos - "a cut above the rest," the company is poised for growth and innovation.

While Diamond Warranty has maintained its presence in the VSC administration industry since 2006, the recent takeover initiates a profound evolution of its business model. A renewed concentration on partnerships, both new and existing, sets the stage for enhanced growth and innovation.

As Diamond embarks on this exciting new chapter, the primary focus remains on forging robust alliances with dealers nationwide. Diamond looks to empower the dealerships to meet and exceed customer expectations. With a strategic focus on cutting-edge technology and expanded lending options facilitated by esteemed financial partners, Diamond Warranty aims to emerge as the premier choice in the industry.

A.J. Martinelli, Director of Operations at Diamond Warranty, expresses unwavering enthusiasm for the transformative journey. He states, "As stewards of innovation and progress, we embrace this journey with enthusiasm, shaping the future of reliability and trust in the VSC industry."

About The Owners

The family-owned stakeholder group boasts a rich legacy dating back to 1937, with operations initially focused on repairing electric motors for the anthracite mining industry in Pennsylvania. Over the decades, the group diversified its portfolio, supplying over 25 million metal parts to commercial and defense sectors since the late 1940s. The group's extensive real estate holdings, spanning over 100 acres, serve as a testament to their enduring commitment to diversified business ventures.

It's essential to note that this seasoned stakeholder group now proudly assumes ownership of Diamond Warranty. Their proven track record of success and innovation promises to infuse the company's future endeavors with renewed vigor.

CONTACT: A.J. Martinelli, Director of Operations, at [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Warranty