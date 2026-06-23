Revance Announces Julianne Hough as the Celebrity Brand Partner for DAXXIFY® Brand Injectable

Discover the DAXXIFY Difference: The first and only frown line treatment with a peptide formulation.*1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a global aesthetics, regenerative and consumer skincare company, is proud to announce world renowned dancer, actress and host Julianne Hough as the newest celebrity brand partner for DAXXIFY (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm for injection). The partnership serves as part of DAXXIFY's awareness and consumer education campaign which encourages consumers to try the fast-acting, innovative formula that DAXXIFY offers.

Julianne Hough

DAXXIFY is the first and only frown line treatment with an innovative peptide formulation, smoothing even the deepest of lines and delivering a radiant look.‡1 The treatment acts fast, with results seen as early as one day and typically within two days, and effects are long-lasting with a gradual softening over time.*†1

"I had been intrigued by DAXXIFY long before formally working with the brand, after realizing I needed a product to better align with my extremely busy schedule," shared Hough. "I am constantly on the go, and am more often than not on camera dancing, acting and hosting. DAXXIFY fits seamlessly into that lifestyle. More time between visits with my provider means more time doing what I love."

The campaign will feature Hough educating consumers on the benefits of DAXXIFY and sharing why she personally recommends the treatment and has made the switch herself. Hough will shoot content to live on her social media channels as well as on DAXXIFY platforms. The social media campaign will be further supported with a media spend to drive more consumer awareness and engagement.

"We're thrilled to welcome Julianne as our new brand partner for DAXXIFY, the first innovation in frown line treatments in 20 years," 3-7 said Adelle Walker, Chief Marketing Officer, Aesthetics at Revance. "This partnership marks an exciting milestone for the brand as we work to expand consumer awareness of DAXXIFY, which is the fastest growing neurotoxin in the U.S." 2

Visit DAXXIFY.com to learn more and find a provider near you.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-Ianm) injection

DAXXIFY® may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of DAXXIFY®:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.





due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms that include loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

Do not receive DAXXIFY® if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in DAXXIFY® (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®/BOTOX® Cosmetic), abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®), incobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN®) or prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs (JEUVEAU®); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

DAXXIFY® dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including any side effects from botulinum toxin products, including dry eye; breathing, swallowing, bleeding, or heart problems; plans to have surgery; weakness of forehead muscles; drooping eyelids; have had surgery on your face; are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Using DAXXIFY® with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your healthcare provider that you have received DAXXIFY® in the past.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months or any in the past, and exactly which product you received (such as BOTOX®, BOTOX® Cosmetic, MYOBLOC®, DYSPORT®, XEOMIN®, or JEUVEAU®). DAXXIFY® may cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions (such as itching, rash, redness, swelling, wheezing, trouble breathing, or dizziness or feeling faint), heart problems (such as irregular heartbeat and heart attack), and eye problems (including dry eye, reduced blinking, and corneal problems). Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you experience a serious side effect. No serious adverse events of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of DAXXIFY® have been reported in clinical studies at the dose of 40 Units for glabellar lines. The most common side effects of DAXXIFY® include headache, eyelid drooping, and loss of ability to move the muscles in your face.

These are not all the possible side effects of DAXXIFY®. For more information, see the full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning, and refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report side effects associated with DAXXIFY®, please call 1-877-373-8669. You may also report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

APPROVED USE

DAXXIFY® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows.

DAXI-001723.2

*In clinical trial diaries, patients reported seeing a measurable improvement within 2 days of treatment.

†74% achieved a ≥ 2-grade improvement at week 4 per both physician's and patient's assessment. More than 50% had no or minor frown lines until 6 months after treatment per both physician's and patient's assessments.

‡In an open-label study (N=27), 89% of patients agreed their skin looked radiant/bright (exploratory endpoint) and 96% of patients agreed their skin looked smooth in the glabella (exploratory endpoints).

DAXXIFY® Patient Brochure. Revance Therapeutics, Inc; 2025. DOF US Facial Injectables Market Tracker 2025, p10A. DAXXIFY®. Prescribing Information. Revance Therapeutics, Inc, 2023. Botox® Cosmetic. Prescribing Information. Allergan Inc; 2024. Xeomin®. Prescribing Information. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH; 2026. Dysport®. Prescribing Information. Ipsen Biopharm Ltd; 2023. Jeuveau®. Prescribing Information. Evolus, Inc; 2023.

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

SOURCE Revance