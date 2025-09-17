Revance Celebrates Distribution of One Million Vials of DAXXIFY® in the U.S.

The milestone comes just three years after DAXXIFY® received FDA approval.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company, announces today that it has achieved the key milestone of having distributed one million vials of DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for aesthetics in the U.S. This achievement comes only three years after the product's FDA approval and highlights the position DAXXIFY® plays as the fastest-growing neurotoxin in the country.1

DAXXIFY

DAXXIFY® is the only neurotoxin with a proprietary peptide formulation. This frown line treatment, made without human or animal-based components, represents the first major advancement in neurotoxin technology in more than 20 years. It has a unique clinical profile that combines a fast onset with the ability to smooth even the deepest lines and deliver long-lasting results.2-9*

"Reaching the one million vial mark represents an important milestone in the advancement of aesthetic medicine and of DAXXIFY®," says Conor Gallagher PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Revance. "This achievement highlights the trust our provider partners place in our peptide formulated neurotoxin and reflects the value they place in innovation that translates into true clinical outcomes. We are encouraged by the growing body of real-world experience, and we are actively continuing to expand the science and data supporting DAXXIFY®."

This milestone comes at a time when patients are more discerning than ever about ingredients in both the products and treatments they select. DAXXIFY® continues to position itself as a trusted choice for frown line treatments among patients and providers alike, resulting in this major accomplishment.

Learn more at Revance.com and DAXXIFY.com.

About Revance:

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Focused on skin science for life, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the Teoxane RHA® Collection, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the Teoxane RHA® Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, its consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

RHA® is a trademark of TEOXANE SA.

Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, CrownLaboratories.com, and CrownAesthetics.com. Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

*Results as early as the next day and typically within 2 days. Based on pooled patient diary data from SAKURA 1 and SAKURA 2. 74% had an improvement at week 4 per both physician's and patient's assessments.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-Ianm) injection

INDICATION

DAXXIFY® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows and to treat cervical dystonia.

DAXXIFY® may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of DAXXIFY®:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.





due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms that include loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

Do not receive DAXXIFY® if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in DAXXIFY® (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®/BOTOX® Cosmetic), abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®), incobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN®) or prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs (JEUVEAU®); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

DAXXIFY® dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including any side effects from botulinum toxin products, including dry eye; breathing, swallowing, bleeding, or heart problems; plans to have surgery; weakness of forehead muscles; drooping eyelids; have had surgery on your face; are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Using DAXXIFY® with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your healthcare provider that you have received DAXXIFY® in the past.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months or any in the past, and exactly which product you received (such as BOTOX®, BOTOX® Cosmetic, MYOBLOC®, DYSPORT®, XEOMIN®, or JEUVEAU®). DAXXIFY® may cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions (such as itching, rash, redness, swelling, wheezing, trouble breathing, or dizziness or feeling faint), heart problems (such as irregular heartbeat and heart attack), and eye problems (including dry eye, reduced blinking, and corneal problems). Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you experience a serious side effect. No serious adverse events of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of DAXXIFY® have been reported in clinical studies at the dose of 40 Units for glabellar lines. The most common side effects of DAXXIFY® include headache, eyelid drooping, and loss of ability to move the muscles in your face.

These are not all the possible side effects of DAXXIFY®. For more information, see the full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning, and refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report side effects associated with DAXXIFY®, please call 1-877-373-8669. You may also report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

APPROVED USE

DAXXIFY® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows and to treat cervical dystonia.

