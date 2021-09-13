Revasum Appoints Dr. Karey Holland Chief Technology Officer

For more than 30 years, Dr. Holland has led advances in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and photolithography and specialized in advanced semiconductor transistor fabrication, including metrology, etch, deposition and interconnect technologies. Dr. Holland joins Revasum from Atlas Copco unit, Edwards Vacuum, where she was the Global Market Sector Manager for Semiconductor Process Technology. Before that she was VP, Process Technology at Mega Fluid Systems Inc, and has held senior and CTO roles with FEI, NexPlanar, Thomas West, and SpeedFam-IPEC. She is also a founding partner of advisory firm Techcet, LLC. She was a Board member of Nova Measuring Instruments. Dr. Holland joined the semiconductor industry at IBM. She earned her Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Pennsylvania State University, a M.S. in analytical chemistry from Purdue University, and a B.A. in chemistry from Albion College.

Revasum President and CEO Rebecca Shooter-Dodd said:

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Karey Holland to the Revasum executive team. Her extensive experience will ensure that we continue to design and manufacture products that meet the global semiconductor industry's requirements, and remain a market leader in the development of silicon and silicon carbide single-wafer processing equipment.

"With industry-leading expertise and technical capabilities, our team is developing solutions for customers that are not available anywhere else in the world. We are pleased Dr. Holland has joined the Revasum team at this exciting time as we look to build out our product suite and boost production in line with our growth targets.

"I would also like to acknowledge and thank our Vice President of Engineering, Bill Kalenian, for his contribution as Acting CTO while we confirmed Dr. Holland's appointment."

Dr. Karey Holland said:

"Revasum's products are at the cutting edge of silicon carbide single-wafer processing technology in the world. The semiconductor sector is experiencing a time of rapid change and growth and I'm excited to join this collaborative and innovative team that is leading the way in technology advancement to increase the efficiency and quality of wafer processing."

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

