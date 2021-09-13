Revasum Appoints Rebecca Shooter-Dodd President and CEO & Executive Director

Ms. Shooter-Dodd has made a significant contribution to Revasum since joining the firm January 2019, initially as Corporate Controller. She was promoted to CFO in November 2020 and took on the additional operating role in May this year. She was previously an auditor in BDO's assurance practice in Sydney and London, and is an ICAEW Charted Accountant, licensed in the UK.

In her capacity as CFOO, Ms. Shooter-Dodd has been instrumental in bringing the 6EZ Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Polisher to the market and overseeing the first sales and the initial steps in the tool's commercialization. Under her management, business margins have significantly improved, a sizeable backlog of equipment orders has positioned the Company well for growth in the remainder of the financial year, and she led a successful A$7.9M capital raise.

Revasum Director, Kevin Landis, said, "We are extremely pleased to appoint Rebecca Shooter-Dodd to the roles of Company President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. She has performed exceptionally well in leadership roles across the corporate, financial and operational divisions of the Company, and has the right skills set to navigate the Company through its next stage of growth." Mr. Landis continued "We have significantly strengthened our executive team and I feel confident in its ability to lead the Company as we build out our product offering and development, and sales opportunities to enhance earnings and generate shareholder value."

Ms. Shooter-Dodd commented, "I appreciate the opportunity the Board of Directors has given me, which is a vote of confidence for the entire Revasum team and clear recognition of the success we are starting to realize." Ms. Shooter-Dodd continued, "The team and I have worked hard to narrow the Company's focus, leverage our core technology strengths, improve execution, and put Revasum on a path for sustainable, profitable growth. I look forward to the challenge of leading this team and to continuing to execute on our overall growth objectives and finish what we have started."

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

