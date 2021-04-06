RevBio Receives a $2 Million NIH Grant to Pursue the Treatment of Wrist Fractures with Its Innovative Bone Adhesive Technology

"Many complications can occur in the healing of these kinds of compression fractures," said Dr. Jesse Jupiter, who is the Hansjorg Wyss AO Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and an internationally known hand and upper extremity specialist who practices at the Massachusetts General Hospital. "Based on what I've seen, the ability to treat this common fracture safely by percutaneous means could significantly improve the way these fractures are treated."

Fractures to the major wrist bone, called the radius, are one of the most common orthopaedic injuries. Each year more than 675,000 American suffer from a distal radius fracture. Patients are typically treated either with an external cast or through surgery with the placement of metal plates and screws to immobilize the broken bone so that it can heal. Many patients who receive a cast experience a reduced range of motion. For patients who undergo surgery, the metal plates and screws can rub against tendons causing irritation and severe pain. In some older, osteoporotic patients, the screws can become dislodged, creating further pain and incomplete healing. "This would be a significant step forward for surgeons and their patients," said Rick Gennett, past president of the trauma division of Synthes (now part of Johnson & Johnson).

"This opportunity really showcases the reason we invented this product—to provide surgeons with a first ever regenerative bone adhesive," said Brian Hess, CEO of RevBio. "This is the first of many indications we intend to launch to revolutionize how bone fractures are treated."

This research is supported by the National Institute on Aging, grant number 2R44AG060881-02.

About RevBio, Inc.

RevBio, Inc., is a medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a patented, synthetic, injectable, self-setting, and osteoconductive bone adhesive biomaterial called Tetranite®. The company is initially developing this technology for use in the dental and cranial market. However, the company is also working to develop adhesive applications for the broader orthopaedics market and additional applications in the animal health market. RevBio's Tetranite technology is not yet approved for commercial use.

SOURCE RevBio, Inc.