Rev.com Joins New Brightcove Marketplace

Social and cultural forces over the past 18 months have solidified captions as an essential feature to any video. Tweet this

The extension of the two companies' partnership comes at a critical time. Social and cultural forces over the past 18 months have solidified captions as an essential feature to any video, including the video conferencing that has become synonymous with the distributed pandemic-era workforce.

"We are excited to welcome Rev.com into the Brightcove Marketplace," said Rajan Shah, VP, Technology Partnerships & Marketplace at Brightcove. "Our customers know the importance of video accessibility, and we're thrilled that it will now be even easier to connect them with Rev's powerful capabilities."

Users can connect with Rev.com from the Brightcove Marketplace. Customers benefit from easy access to Rev's captions, which can increase video engagement, expand accessibility, ensure video compliance, and increase general viewership while safeguarding their privacy and security. Rev is proud to be among the first partner companies to offer its services through this new Marketplace.

For more information, visit https://integrations.rev.com/brightcove or https://marketplace.brightcove.com/

About Rev

Founded in 2010 with the mission to create great work-anywhere jobs, Rev is widely recognized as the most reliable speech-to-text service provider in the world. Rev offers unmatched speed, accuracy, consistency, and affordability with speech-to-text services powered by artificial intelligence and perfected by a community of skilled freelancers. More than 170,000 customers trust Rev for human and automated transcription, captions, and global-language subtitles; through our app-based platform or developer APIs. Learn more at www.rev.com .

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook . Visit www.brightcove.com . Brightcove. Video that means business™.

SOURCE Rev.com, Inc

Related Links

https://www.rev.com

